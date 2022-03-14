Michigan State vs Davidson Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The Michigan State Spartans are set to take on the Davidson Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament on Friday at 9:40 EST. This game will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena as Michigan State and Davidson will match off in a highly competitive game. Michigan State will be coming in with the number seven seed as they finished 22-12 on the season, while Davidson will be coming in with the number 10 seed after finishing 27-7 on the year.

Michigan State vs Davidson – Game Information

🏀 Teams: MSU vs Davidson

📊 Record: MSU(22-12), Davidson(27-7)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:40 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🏟 Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

🎲 Odds: MSU(-1.5), Davidson(+1.5)

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds

The Michigan State Spartans and the Davidson Wildcats will look to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday. This is going to be one of the tougher games to pick of the first round in March Madness just as most of these 7-10 games are.

Michigan State vs Davidson Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Friday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Michigan State vs Davidson Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Can Michigan State Figure It Out?

Michigan State is going to be coming into this one after a disappointing season. There were even some questions on why this team got the number seven seed in the tournament. MSU has proven throughout the year that they can be one of the better teams when they are on their game. Michigan State has a thing where they don’t necessarily play their best basketball at certain times and that has led to some questions about them due to their inconsistency.

However, they were able to make some noise in the Big Ten Tournament as they lost against the Purdue Boilermakers 75-70 in the semi-finals of this tournament. In that game, AJ Hoggard led the way with 17 points for the Spartans.

Davidson Has Been Here Before

The Davidson Wildcats are wildly known for Stephen Curry and his wild March Madness run over 10 years ago now. Davidson is also known for being one of the best mid-major programs in America and they’re looking to continue that by showing the world that they can compete with anybody in the country on Friday.

Davidson is going to be coming into this one after losing to the Richmond Spiders in the Atlantic 10 tournament Championship. It was a tough game for the Wildcats, but Richmond is a great program, and they did just enough to secure a March Madness bid.

Davidson is going to be coming into this one after that loss; Sam Mennenga was able to lead the way with 18 points.

CBB Betting Trends — Michigan State vs Davidson

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

MSU Trends

18 games have gone OVER and 15 have gone UNDER this season.

18-16 ATS this season.

Davidson Trends

18 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

20-12 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — Michigan State vs Davidson

For this game, I’m going to go with the Davidson Wildcats to win outright. I know that there are some questions about if Davidson can compete with some of these other teams in the major conferences, but they have proven throughout the year that not only can they beat teams in their conference, but they can also beat teams in noteworthy conferences. They have wins over Alabama, Rhode Island, Delaware, and a few other worthy opponents throughout the year.

Davidson does a great job of playing high-level defense, and I think that that’s going to be the most important part of this game for them.

