Michigan State vs Duke – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Michigan State Spartans are going to face off against the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday at 5:15 EST. This game will be played at the PPG Paints Arena as Michigan State will be coming in at 20-11 and Duke will be coming in at 27-7. Duke is trying to do everything they possibly can to make sure that Coach K goes out as a national champion, while Michigan is going to try to ruin the parade and send him home with a loss.

Michigan State vs Duke – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Duke vs Michigan State

📊 Record: Duke(27-7), Michigan State(20-11)

📅 Date: March 20th, 2022

🕛 Time: 5:15 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: CBS

🏟 Venue: PPG Paints Arena

🎲 Odds: Duke(-6.5), Michigan State(+6.5)

Michigan State vs Duke Odds

The Spartans and the Blue Devils are set to meet on Sunday. Although Duke is the favorite win this one, MSU is going to make sure that it’s tough on them.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline.



Michigan State vs Duke Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Michigan State vs Duke Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the sweet-16 round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Can’t Send Coach K Home As A Loser

The Duke Blue Devils have one job throughout the March Madness tournament, and that’s making sure that Coach K goes out as a winner. They’re going to be coming into this one after a very impressive win in the first round of the tournament. Duke took down the Cal State Fullerton Titans by 17 points.

As expected, Paolo Banchero led the way for the Blue Devils as he finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Duke is going to have to look to guys like him for the remainder of the tournament if they want to be the team that everybody knows they can be.

Does Michigan State Have Enough?

Michigan State will be coming into this one after an impressive win in the first round of the tournament against the Davidson Wildcats. They were only able to win by one point, but a win in March is a win in March.

Michigan State got some elite play from Joey Hauser in the win as he finished with 27 points.

Michigan State had an interesting regular season that saw them finish at 20-11. If they’re going to want to prove to people that the regular season was just a fluke, there’s no better time to do it than winning this one.

March Madness Betting Trends — Michigan State vs Duke

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Michigan State Trends

19 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

19-16 ATS this season.

Duke Trends

19 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

17-16-2 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks – Michigan State vs Duke

For this game, I’m going to go with the Duke Blue Devils to cover -5.5. Duke is favored – 6.5, but I’m going to buy a point and just have them win by six. I think that Duke is going to win this game, but I am a little questionable on how big the margin of victory is going to be.

These are two of the most storied franchises in college basketball history, and although Duke is a much better team than Michigan State, this one could still get a little interesting, which is why I’m going to just drop the spread by one point.

