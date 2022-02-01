Michigan State vs Maryland College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Michigan State Spartans are taking on the Maryland Terrapins at the XFINITY Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Michigan State vs Maryland prediction for the game today.

Michigan State vs Maryland Game Info

No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: XFINITY Center — College Park, MD

Coverage: ESPN2

Michigan State vs Maryland College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: MSU: (-165) | MD: (+145)

Point Spread: MSU: -3.5 (-110) | MD: +3.5 (-110)

Total: 138.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan State vs Maryland College Basketball Betting Preview

Michigan State has been quite inconsistent over their last four games. While they did beat #8 Wisconsin on the road by double digits, they also lost to unranked Northwestern at home. The Spartans are just 2-2 in their last four games and face off against a Maryland team they are much better than on paper. The Spartans are fully healthy but have struggled with their offensive consistency of late. If Michigan State can find a way to get their offense going, they should be able to take this game without a doubt.

For as inconsistent as Michigan State has been lately, Maryland has been even worse over the course of the season. Maryland has lost close to then #23 Wisconsin and beat #17 Illinois last week by 16 points. Maryland has also been blown out by Rutgers, Michigan, and Indiana by 13 in their last game. The Terrapins are a solid offensive team averaging over 70 points per game, but they also give up over 69 points per game. Maryland to this point in the season, either has both sides of the ball clicking, or nothing working so they are as volatile of a team as any in the country.

Michigan State vs Michigan College Basketball Betting Trends

Michigan State is 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 road games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Michigan State’s last 11 games.

Maryland is 2-8 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 home games.

The UNDER is 5-1 in Maryland’s last 6 games against Michigan State.

Maryland is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games.

Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

With the way Maryland’s defense has played this season, it’s very likely that Michigan State is going to be able to score in bunches. Whether Maryland can match their scoring is the big question. Maryland’s volatility on offense makes the total tough to bet on. With all the information we know about recent betting results for these two teams however, it’s clear a safe pick is Michigan State to cover.

A spread just over three points is incredibly low for a team like Michigan State who has been nearly automatic at covering on the road this season. It’s tough to see Maryland’s offense, which just put up 55 against Indiana, getting much more to fall for them against a better Spartans team. For that reason, it seems pretty safe that Michigan State will win by four or more.

Our college basketball betting Michigan State vs Maryland prediction tonight will be Michigan State COVERS -3.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Michigan State a 58.8% chance to win.

Pick: Michigan State -3.5

