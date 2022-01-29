Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

Saturday college basketball, there’s nothing better than that, eh? On CBS is the Michigan Wolverines (10-7) taking on their city rival, the 10th-ranked Michigan State Spartans (15-4). Michigan has sparked as of late, winning at Indiana by 18 and at home against Northwestern by 2. Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans come in off a 1-point loss at Illinois and having just won 1 of their last 3 games played. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks, then give our Michigan vs Michigan State prediction for the game today.

Michigan vs Michigan State Game Info

Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) vs No. 10 Michigan State (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Venue: Breslin Center – East Lansing, MI

Coverage: CBS

Michigan vs Michigan State Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: MICH: (+135) | MSU (-160)

Point Spread: MICH +3.5 (-110) | MSU -3.5 (-110)

Total: 138.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball Preview

The Michigan Wolverines come into Saturday’s game against rival, Michigan State, on a 3-game winning streak and are 3-2 in the month of January, including a resume builder win at Indiana. Led by big man Hunter Dickinson guard Caleb Houstan, Michigan will have every chance to win this game, given their hot streak as of late. Michigan is 133rd in adjusted defensive efficiency and 48th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Michigan is desperate for this win, as it would show up as a quad 1 win and get attention of all bracketologists to get in the NCAA tournament after a very slow start to the season. Do they pull it off? They just might, tune into CBS to see.

On the flip side, Michigan State comes into Saturday’s game with a loss at Illinois last time out and have a record of 4-2 in January. Michigan State is led by forward, Gabe Brown, and phenom guard Max Christie. Michigan State will have to lean heavily on their top 50 defense they have to pull this one out at the Breslin Center. They are ranked 50th in defensive efficiency and 73rd in offensive efficiency. With a loss at Illinois, this seems like a must-win game for the Spartans to keep pace in the Big Ten championship race. At the end of the day, Michigan State is the better team on paper, but Michigan is heating up. So, what does that mean? That means that I believe Michigan can and will win this game or narrowly lose this game by a basket. This will be a classic matchup and one you won’t want to miss.

Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball Betting Trends

Michigan is 2-4 ats in their last 6 games

Total has gone over in the last 5 of 6 of Michigan’s games

Michigan is 2-5 ats in their last 7 games against MSU

The Wolverines are 8-4 in their last 12 games played in January.

Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball Betting Picks

Our college basketball betting Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction tonight will be Michigan +3.5 at BetOnline. For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Michigan State a 67.6% chance to win.

