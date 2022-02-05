Michigan vs Purdue College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Michigan Wolverines are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Michigan vs Purdue prediction for the game today.

Michigan vs Purdue Game Info

Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Venue: Mackey Arena — West Lafayette, IN

Coverage: FOX

Michigan vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: MICH: (+295) | PUR: (-365)

Point Spread: MICH: +8 (-110) | PUR: -8 (-110)

Total: 145 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Preview

It’s hard to think of a team recently that has been as disappointing as Michigan this season after being tabbed by many to be a contender for the National Championship. Sitting just three games over .500, Michigan likely won’t even make the tournament. For as bad as the season has gone for the Wolverines, they have had some success lately. They have won four of their last five with the one loss coming to #13 Michigan State on the road. Defense has been the main problem for Michigan this year as they allow over 68 points per game. With an offense averaging just under 73, they have struggled to win convincingly until late.

Purdue has been impressive this season, but their issue was winning inside the Big Ten early in the season. After starting just 1-2 in the Big Ten, Purdue has won seven of their last eight conference games thanks in large part to Jaden Ivey. He leads an elite offense that has put up 80 or more points in four straight games. Although Purdue’s defense hasn’t been great either, they have more than enough offensive firepower to make up for it.

Michigan vs Purdue College Basketball Betting Trends

Michigan is 2-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 8 games.

The OVER is 5-0 in Michigan’s last 5 games.

Michigan is 9-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games against Purdue.

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The OVER is 8-2 in Purdue’s last 10 games.

Michigan vs Purdue Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Both teams have the ability to score the ball at will most games. With both teams having troubles on the defensive side of the ball, this game should be the basketball version of a Big 12 football game with plenty of points. That’s why the total line of seems a little too good to be true.

To be fair, it is a high line, but both of these teams have proven the ability to score seemingly whenever they please. If this game is close, both teams will be racking up points late. If this is a blowout, one of the teams is likely going to score 85-90 points. No matter which way this game shakes out, it should bode well for the over to hit.

Our college basketball betting Michigan vs Purdue prediction tonight will be OVER HITS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Purdue an 89.6% chance to win.

Pick: OVER 145

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.