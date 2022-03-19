Michigan vs Tennessee March Madness Odds, Preview and Expert Picks

In today’s second-round meeting of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines are playing the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse; free March Madness picks are posted here. Michigan is averaging 73.09 points and 34.23 rebounds per game. Keep reading for Wolverines vs Volunteers preview content.

Both contenders are seeking a Sweet 16 berth. Will Hunter Dickinson and the Wolverines defeat the favored Volunteers? The sophomore center is averaging 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Tennessee has won eight straight contests. In addition to the starting lineups, our top March Madness picks and betting trends are featured below.

New Mexico State vs Arkansas Game Information

🏀 Teams: Michigan Wolverines | Tennessee Volunteers

Michigan Wolverines | Tennessee Volunteers 📊 Record: Wolverines (18-14, 14-18 ATS) | Volunteers (27-7, 21-13 ATS)

Wolverines (18-14, 14-18 ATS) | Volunteers (27-7, 21-13 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 🕛 Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana 🎲 NCAA Odds: Wolverines +6 (-103) | Volunteers -6 (-117)

Michigan vs Tennessee | March Madness Picks and Betting Odds

Michigan vs Tennessee betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Wolverines vs Volunteers Injuries | March Madness Picks

Michigan Wolverines Injury Report

G Devante’ Jones (questionable) | G Zeb Jackson (out indefinitely)

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

F Olivier Nkamhoua (out for the season)

Wolverines vs Volunteers Preview and News | March Madness Picks

For Saturday’s non-conference clash, the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines are facing off versus the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. The Wolverines are 5-5 in their last 10 games played. Michigan’s inconsistency from week to week could be the team’s ultimate downfall. In the Wolverines’ 75-63 victory over the No. 6 Colorado State Rams on Thursday, center Hunter Dickinson led Michigan in scoring with 21 points.

Additionally, guard Eli Brooks contributed 16 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 40 minutes played. Michigan outscored Colorado State 46-27 in the second half. The Wolverines also shot 26-for-48 (54.2%) from the field. Including this win, Michigan is 6-7 away, 10-5 at home, 2-2 at a neutral site and 2-2 ATS at a neutral site. Free March Madness picks are below.

As for the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, in their 88-56 blowout win against the No. 14 Longwood Lancers, they outscored the Lancers 54-29 in the first half. Guard Santiago Vescovi scored a team-high 18 points in 29 minutes played for the Volunteers. Not to mention, guard Josiah-Jordan James earned 17 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31 minute of action.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Volunteers have a 80.3% probability of winning.

Furthermore, the Volunteers shot 33-for-55 (60%) from the floor. Now, Tennessee is 9-1 in its past 10 contests, and the team is on a eight-game win streak. Pertaining to other head-to-head matchups, in the previous two meetings, the Wolverines are 2-0 versus the Volunteers. Though, those games are from 2014 and 2011.

Next, Tennessee is 16-1 at home, 6-5 away, 5-1 at a neutral site and 5-1 ATS at a neutral site. The Volunteers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games when playing as the favorite. Free March Madness picks are below for Michigan vs Tennessee.

March Madness Betting Trends – Michigan vs Tennessee

The total has gone over in five of the Wolverines’ last six contests.

Needless to say, the total has gone over in four of Michigan’s past five games played.

Also, the total has gone over in four of the Wolverines’ previous five matchups versus SEC opponents.

Moreover, the Volunteers are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests.

Tennessee is 8-0 SU in its past eight games played.

For one final note, the Volunteers are 6-0 SU in their previous six contests played in March.

Projected Michigan Wolverines Starting Lineup

G Frankie Collins | G Caleb Houstan | G Eli Brooks | F Moussa Diabate | C Hunter Dickinson

Projected Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup

G Kennedy Chandler | G Santiago Vescovi | G Josiah-Jordan James | F Uros Plavsic | F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Wolverines vs Volunteers Prediction | Free March Madness Picks

Regarding other team records, Michigan is 14-9 as a favorite, 4-4 as an underdog and 2-2 over/under at a neutral site. Tennessee is 26-1 as a favorite, 1-6 as an underdog and 3-3 over/under at a neutral site. The Wolverines are 1-4 in their previous five games played on a Saturday. Also, the team is 4-1 ATS in its past five contests when playing as the underdog.

More importantly, the total has gone over in five of the Volunteers’ last seven matchups versus Big Ten Conference opponents. For this game, the Volunteers are the best bet. Pick Tennessee to win, the team will cover the spread and the total will go over 136. For March Madness betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other March Madness picks are on the main page.

