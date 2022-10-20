Home » news » Milwaukee Bucks Vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream How To Watch Nba Games Free

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid and James Harden will look to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a bounce-back victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Sixers got their season off to a less than ideal start, losing to the Boston Celtics on opening night despite Embiid and Harden combining for 61 points. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown outperformed the duo on the night and highlighted areas of improvement for Philly.

Milwaukee are aiming to avenge their second-round playoff defeat with a second championship in three years this season, led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and sidekicks Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Middleton will be inactive on Thursday through injury, meaning Philadelphia are -4 favorites on the spread with home advantage on their side. However, there is value in the Bucks at +4 too.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Milwaukee Bucks +145 Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free
Philadelphia 76ers -165 Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

