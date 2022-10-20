Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predictions, Betting Picks and Latest Odds

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks open their 2022-23 campaign on the road against Joel Embiid and James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 2021 champions are looking to get off on the right foot after losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics during last season’s second round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia’s season began with a loss, also against the Celtics on opening night. Despite Embiid and Harden combining for 61 points, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s combined 70 pushed Boston over the line.

The showdown at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tips off at 7:30pm EST and is live on both ESPN and NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Milwaukee Bucks +145 Philadelphia 76ers -165

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Top Picks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Same Game Parlay @ +800 with BetOnline

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Week 1 Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in free bets ready for Bucks vs 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 1: Bucks -2.5 @ +175 with BetOnline

The Bucks spread is actually set at +4 for the showdown in Philadelphia, which was a bit surprising at first. Despite the 76ers home advantage and Khris Middleton’s absence, the presence of Giannis cannot be forgotten.

The Greek Freak scored 40 during the last meeting between the pair in a 118-116 victory. Joel Embiid didn’t look like his usual self against Boston earlier this week and struggled throughout.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 2: Giannis over 30.5 points @ -120 with BetOnline

Milwaukee will certainly miss the presence of Middleton, as they did during the 2021-22 playoffs, meaning Giannis will have to take on an even bigger scoring load to put the team on his back in Philly.

The two-time MVP averaged 29.9 points per game in the previous campaign and is out for blood after being denied back-to-back championships earlier this year.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 3: Harden over 2.5 threes @ -115 with BetOnline

On an off-night for Embiid, James Harden stepped up in impressive fashion in Boston. The 33-year-old posted 35 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists at TD Garden despite falling short of a victory.

Harden made 5/9 threes and had multiple highlight plays on the night, including two snatches which both resulted in bricks.

The former MVP looks slimmer and more committed to his body than in previous years and at a price of -115 for over 2.5 threes, there is plenty of value in this selection.

The TNT Overtime angle of the Harden play is even better. pic.twitter.com/NDc0eZFACo — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) October 19, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Same Game Parlay @ +800 with BetOnline