Minnesota vs Wisconsin College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Minnesota vs Wisconsin prediction for the game today.

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Game Info

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-6, 2-6 Big Ten) vs. No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten)

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 1 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center — Madison, WI

Coverage: BTN

Minnesota vs Wisconsin College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Minnesota vs Wisconsin college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: MINN: (+520) | WISC: (-670)

Point Spread: MINN: +11.5 (-110) | WISC: -11.5 (-110)

Total: 134 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Best Betting Offers Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 150% up to $3,000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Available to players 21+ in Arkansas only Up to $1,000 - BVD1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Use INSIDERS for 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Minnesota vs Wisconsin College Basketball Betting Preview

Minnesota comes into a rough game in rougher form. The Golden Gophers have lost five of six and are coming off an 11-point home loss to #16 Ohio State. Their success runs on just how many points the duo of Jamison Battle and Payton Willis can score as they combine to average 34 of Minnesota’s 69 points per game. Injury-wise, Jamison Battle seems to be back at full strength but forward Eric Curry is questionable to play today with an ankle injury. This team is already thin enough as it stands, if Curry can’t go or isn’t fully healthy, the depth of Wisconsin will provide fits for Minnesota.

Wisconsin remains one of the hottest teams in the country as they only have one loss to #10 Michigan State since December 11th. Guard and possibly Naismith Player of the Year Johnny Davis continues to lead the charge for the Badgers averaging over 21 points and seven rebounds per game. The big story recently for the Badgers has been the emergence of the supporting cast. Brad Davison has averaged 21.5 points per game over the last two games and guard Chucky Hepburn had a solid game against Nebraska as well. If Davis can get some offensive support without the Badgers losing any of their defensive capabilities, this team becomes extremely dangerous.

Minnesota vs Wisconsin College Basketball Betting Trends

Minnesota is 2-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 8 games.

The total has gone OVER in all of Minnesota’s last 5 games.

Minnesota is 2-11 straight up in their last 13 games against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The OVER is 8-1 in Wisconsin’s last 9 games.

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Since 2010, matchups between these two teams rarely gets out of hand. As often the case with rivalries, no matter the talent differential, these games are tight for most of the game. Wisconsin has more firepower than Minnesota, but when Battle and Willis go nuclear, they are one tough team to beat.

Since 2010, Minnesota is 1-9 at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin should be able to win this game. Battle and Willis would need to have near career-best games to be able to match Wisconsin’s firepower we’ve seen the past month. With that in mind, it’s usually unwise to bet on the favorite to cover in rivalry games in college basketball. For that reason, pick Wisconsin to win, but don’t venture towards the spread.

Our college basketball betting Minnesota vs Wisconsin prediction tonight will be Wisconsin WINS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Wisconsin an 83.3% chance to win.

Pick: Wisconsin 11.5

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.