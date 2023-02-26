Home » news » Mybookie Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer Get Up To 1000 In Boxing Free Bets

MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer: Get Up to $1000 in Boxing Free Bets

Updated 15 mins ago
2 min read
MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer

Boxing fans can redeem up to $1000 in boxing free bets with the MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer tonight, and there are plenty of markets to explore once you are a customer.

How To Bet On Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury With MyBookie

  1. Register a MyBookie account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Get a free bet of up to $1000
  4. Begin betting on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

MyBookie Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie are offering new players the chance to get a 50% deposit match up to $1000 – this will allow users the chance to bet on everything from the method of victory, right the way through to fight specials such as how many knockdowns there may be.

Current Fight Odds With MyBookie

  • Jake Paul -160
  • Tommy Fury +130

Much to the surprise of observers and boxing fans, Tommy Fury has been handed the longest price despite training his entire life to be a boxer, although Jake Paul has proven his worth in the ring having swept aside UFC veterans Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva to maintain a 100% record across his six fights.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2023 Odds

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is days away, with the bout set to commence this Sunday in Saudi Arabia. Between the two fighters there has been a huge amount of trash talk, leaving fans across the world counting down the minutes until the two take to the ting.

