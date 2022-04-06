MyBookie Masters Free Bets

The 2022 Masters is scheduled April 7–10, 2022 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

On the 25th anniversary of his first Masters win, Woods will try to tie Jack Niklaus by winning his sixth green jacket at the age of 46. While Woods is ready to play, fan favorite and longtime rival Phil Mickelson informed the Augusta PGA team that he will not be competing in the 86th edition of the Masters tournament this year.

2022 Masters Odds | Odds to Win The Masters

The hype for the Masters continues to grow, as Tiger Woods is set to make his long-awaited return to PGA Tour competition.

John Rahm is the current odds-on favorite to win the 2022 Masters with +1100 odds while Justin Thomas is right behind him with +1200 at MyBookie, the top online sportsbooks. No. 1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler is also among the golfers with the best 2022 Masters odds.

MyBookie offers some of the best Masters odds and props bets for this year’s tournament at Augusta National. For golf fans that want to bet on Tiger Woods, the 5-time Masters champion has +4000 odds to add another green jacket to his collection.

For a complete breakdown of the Masters betting odds from MyBookie, check out the chart below.

Masters Field Masters Odds Jon Rahm +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1600 Collin Morikawa +1800 Brooks Koepka +1800 Rory McIlroy +2000 Viktor Hovland +2000 Jordan Spieth +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Will Zalatoris +3000 Daniel Berger +4000 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Bryson DeChambeau +4000 Louis Oostuizen +4000 Sam Burns +4000 Tiger Woods +4000

Masters Winners | List of Masters Winners by Year

The Masters has delivered some of golf’s most memorable moments over the years. Only 54 golfers have ever won a green jacket.

Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters wins with six and Tiger Woods is next with five green jackets. Arnold Palmer is the only other player that has won The Masters more than three times. Last year, 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama earned his first green jacket behind the strength of a third-round 65.

Below, we’ll break down the Masters winners by year, including their final score at Augusta.

Year Masters Winner Masters Score 2021 Hideki Matsuyama -10 2020 Dustin Johnson -20 2019 Tiger Woods -13 2018 Patrick Reed -15 2017 Sergio Garcia -9 2016 Danny Willett -5 2015 Jordan Spieth -18 2014 Bubba Watson -8 2013 Adam Scott -9 2012 Bubba Watson -10 2011 Charl Schwartzel -14 2010 Phil Mickelson -16 2009 Angel Cabrera -12 2008 Trevor Immelman -8 2007 Zach Johnson +1 2006 Phil Mickelson -7 2005 Tiger Woods -12 2004 Phil Mickelson -9 2003 Mike Weir -7 2002 Tiger Woods -12 2001 Tiger Woods -16 2000 Vijay Singh -10 1999 José María Olazábal -8 1998 Mark O’Meara -9 1997 Tiger Woods -18 1996 Nick Faldo -12 1995 Ben Crenshaw -14 1994 José María Olazábal -9 1993 Bernhard Langer -11 1992 Fred Couples -13 1991 Ian Woosnam -11 1990 Nick Faldo -10 1989 Nick Faldo -5 1988 Sandy Lyle -7 1987 Larry Mize -3 1986 Jack Nicklaus -9 1985 Bernhard Langer -6 1984 Ben Crenshaw -11 1983 Seve Ballesteros -8 1982 Craig Stadler -4 1981 Tom Watson -8 1980 Seve Ballesteros -13 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller -8 1978 Gary Player -11 1977 Tom Watson -12 1976 Raymond Floyd -17 1975 Jack Nicklaus -12 1974 Gary Player -10 1973 Tommy Aaron -5 1972 Jack Nicklaus -2 1971 Charles Coody -9 1970 Billy Casper -9 1969 George Archer -7 1968 Bob Goalby -11 1967 Gay Brewer -8 1966 Jack Nicklaus E 1965 Jack Nicklaus -17 1964 Arnold Palmer -12 1963 Jack Nicklaus -2 1962 Arnold Palmer -8 1961 Gary Player -8 1960 Arnold Palmer -6 1959 Art Wall Jr. -4 1958 Arnold Palmer -4 1957 Doug Ford -5 1956 Jack Burke Jr. +1 1955 Cary Middlecoff -9 1954 Sam Snead -2 1953 Ben Hogan -14 1952 Sam Snead -2 1951 Ben Hogan -8 1950 Jimmy Demaret -5 1949 Sam Snead -6 1948 Claude Harmon -9 1947 Jimmy Demaret -7 1946 Herman Keiser -6 1942 Byron Nelson -8 1941 Craig Wood -8 1940 Jimmy Demaret -8 1939 Ralph Guldahl -9 1938 Henry Picard -3 1937 Byron Nelson -5 1936 Horton Smith -3 1935 Gene Sarazen -6 1934 Horton Smith -4

Masters Preview: Previewing The Top Golfers Ahead of The Masters

It’s very possible that the 2022 Masters winner will earn their first green jacket. This year’s betting favorites at The Masters have never won at Augusta National. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas , and Cameron Smith sit atop the Masters odds leaderboard while past winners like Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods sit further down the list.

Next, we’ll break down the top golfers, along with their odds to win a green jacket ahead of The Masters.

Jon Rahm (+1100 Odds to Win The Masters)

Ranked 2nd in the world, Jon Rahm is the favorite to go the distance at Augusta. In his last 4 appearances at the Masters Tournament he has finished inside the top 9. 2021 was a career year for Rahm winning the PGA Player of the Year Award, the U.S. Open and finishing 8th or better in every major last season. While he is the top pick to win the green jacket, Rahm hasn’t won since last year’s U.S. Open. Surprisingly he has not recorded a top-15 finish in his last 3 tournaments and finished outside the top 50 at the Players Championship back in March. He’ll have to regain his composure and rediscover the play that brought him so much success last season.

Justin Thomas (+1200 Odds to Win The Masters)

Justin Thomas has just one major win, the 2017 PGA Championship, but he’s posted five top-10 finishes. The No. 7 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, he finished second on the tour last season in strokes gained tee to green. Thomas improved his finishes at The Masters for four straight years between 2017 and 2020. He’s never missed a cut at Augusta but slid from a career-best fourth place finish in 2020 to 21st in 2021, his worst finish since 2017, when he finished 22nd.

Collin Morikawa (+1800 Odds to Win The Masters)

Collin Morikawa is the fastest player to win 2 majors in the modern era which he did before he was 25 and old enough to rent a car. Last year he had 8 top ten finishes and is considered to be one of the best iron players in the tournament. The world’s 3rd ranked golfer hasn’t fared well at Augusta in the past, tying for 18th last year and 44th the year before. That being said, Morikawa is a quick study and says he has learned from his past 2 appearances and is not afraid to adjust on the fly. This is the major that highlights his greatest attributes from last season when he led the tour in strokes gained/approach last season.

Rory McIlroy (+2000 Odds to Win The Masters)

McIlroy is hoping that the 14th time’s the charm for him and plans to join only 3 other players who have won the green jacket after as many tries. After missing the cut at last year’s tournament he rebounded quite nicely by winning the Wells Fargo Championship. In the 7 years prior to 2021, he finished in the top 10 six times at the Masters and is looking to take top spot in the tournament and complete his career grand slam. The world’s 9th ranked golfer is changing up his routine heading into Augusta and opted out of time off leading up to the tournament. He’s heading to San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open the week before an 8th try at a grand slam.

Scottie Scheffler (+1600 Odds to Win The Masters)

Youth seems to reign supreme heading into this year’s tournament. Coming out of nowhere, 25 year old Scottie Scheffler has put the golf world on notice. He has staked his claim with 3 PGA Tour titles in his past 5 starts and has moved up to the top spot in the world rankings. Since 2020 he’s played in 6 majors and has finished in the top 20 in all of them, which include 4 top ten finishes. His history at Augusta isn’t too shabby either. In his past 2 Masters starts he has a pair of top-20 finishes and is primed to take things to the next level.

Hideki Matsuyama (+4000 Odds to Win The Masters)

The reigning and defending green jacket winner hasn’t had an easy 2022, with Matsuyama’s road back to Augusta being a painful journey for the 30 year old. After winning the Sony Open back in January he was forced to skip two big events after feeling soreness in his neck and shoulder. Back at full health, he’s taking part in the Valero Texas Open to prepare for a repeat performance at Augusta. It won’t be easy though, as there hasn’t been a repeat winner at the Masters since 2002 when Tiger Woods went back-to-back in Georgia.

Tiger Woods (+4000 Odds to Win The Masters)

While his status is still up in the air, Tiger has been practicing and could be poised to make his return on golf’s biggest stage. Woods hasn’t played since the 2020 Masters due to a car crash in early 2021 that badly injured his right leg and required major surgery. Since then, his only competition has been partnering with his 12-year-old son in the 2021 PNC Championship back in December. Still shaking off the rust, the 2019 winner and 5-time Masters champion should never be counted out when it comes to the green jacket.

Woods apparently looked good in his practice round at Augusta National. Fred Couples, who played with Woods and Justin Thomas earlier this week, said that if Woods can walk around at Augusta, “He’ll contend. He’s too good. He’s too good.” Despite +4000 Masters odds, Woods will be hard to count out this weekend.

While a hole-in-one at Augusta National seems impossible, it has happened at The Masters before. In fact, there have have been 33 aces at The Masters since its inception.

Last year, tommy Fleetwood aced the 16th hole while Corey Connor shot a hole-in-one on the 6th in the third round to join the exclusive group.

