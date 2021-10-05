MyBookie NBA specials: COVID-19 vaccination and segregation odds

Leading into the 2020-21 NBA season, oddsmakers are unsure if whether or not certain players will be able to play; MyBookie NBA specials are now available for avid fans and gamblers. These specials down below are focused on Bradley Beal, Jonathan Isaac, Trey Burke and Kyrie Irving.

On Sunday, it was first reported that Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins decided to get vaccinated. Therefore, he is no longer listed in these sportsbooks NBA specials. Who is next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? How many games will a specific player miss? Keep reading.

Bradley Beal vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021

Beal has favorable odds (-160) of not receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by Nov. 1, 2021. Beal is a nine-year veteran, three-time All-Star and he ranked second for points per game (31.3) last season. He is the most important player on the Wizards, hands down. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma need him.

Jonathan Isaac vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021

Furthermore, Isaac has high odds (-250) of refusing the COVID-19 vaccine to at least Nov. 1, 2021. His position is solid. He is deeply concerned about the unknown long-term side effects of the mRNA shots. Even with extra incentives offered by the league, Isaac is not budging anytime soon.

Trey Burke vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021

Burke was selected ninth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013 NBA Draft. The 28-year-old has lost a step or two in his performance, but he is still a contributing piece for Minnesota. Last season, the point guard averaged 6.6 points, almost 1.0 rebound and 1.3 assists per game in 62 games.

Kyrie Irving vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021

Compared to the players listed above, there is little to no chance that Irving is changing his stance at all. At -1300, the seven-time All-Star has the best odds here of avoiding the shots. Last season, the 10-year veteran averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in 54 games played.

What will Kyrie Irving do first?

MyBookie oddsmakers also believe Irving will admit the Earth is round before getting vaccinated. The question is, what will Kyrie Irving do first: admit Earth is round or get vaccinated? The 29-year-old possesses -220 odds of admitting the planet is round first, whereas the odds of him getting vaccinated beforehand are +155. Other MyBookie NBA specials are here.

Will Irving play the first home game against the Hornets?

Irving has -200 odds of playing in the Brooklyn Nets’ first home game versus the Charlotte Hornets. The game begins Oct. 24 at 4 p.m ET. Despite his high odds of continuing to refuse the vaccine, oddsmakers also believe the Australian-born guard will eventually give in.

City mayors of New York and San Francisco have already mandated vaccine requirements. This means, Irving will not be allowed to play in home games at the Barclays Center, until he receives the shots. However, players will not cave.

Will the NBA rescind vaccine meal segregations?

Moreover, the odds are in. There are a lot of notable stars who are refusing the COVID-19 shots, but league front office officials have no intentions of eliminating their health and safety protocols. NBA executives possess -250 odds of continuing their vaccine meal segregations policy.

While controversial, they are doing what they believe is best for the league. This is very divisive, though. Vaccinated players can still spread the virus. Recently, Enes Kanter called out LeBron James. Kanter wanted James to tell players to get vaccinated.

Will the NBA vaccine segregate water fountains?

Fortunately, oddsmakers believe NBA executives will not enforce segregated water fountains. Needless to say, that is way over the top. This would impact a lot of players. Front office officials have -140 odds of saying “no” to vaccine segregated water fountains.

On the flip side, they have +110 odds of pursuing this possibility. The league is already forcing vaccinated players to forgo their salary in any games they could miss due to the coronavirus. Other MyBookie NBA specials can be found on the main page.