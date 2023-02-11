NBA
MyBookie Is Giving Away $1,000 in Free Super Bowl Bets
With Super Bowl 57 around the corner, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs on Sunday.
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
MyBookie Super Bowl Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
There’s $1,000 worth of free bets on the table for Super Bowl 2023 at MyBookie this weekend.
New members can cash in their free bets and start betting on the Eagles vs Chiefs game immediately.
How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets:
- Click to register with MyBookie
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
How to Bet On The Super Bowl With MyBookie
New members must sign up to MyBookie before they can place their bets. Once they are logged onto their account, members can start placing bets on their Super Bowl predictions.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at MyBookie:
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
- Place your Super Bowl bet
Why You Should Join MyBookie For The Super Bowl
MyBookie has emerged as one of the best American sportsbooks by offering some of the most competitive odds in the industry.
The sportsbook takes less juice than other sportsbooks, making it the perfect place to start for sharp bettors.
In addition, MyBookie also offers a wide variety of Super Bowl betting props. With great odds and markets, there’s more than one reason to start betting at MyBookie.
Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
|1.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
-
Legal 6 days ago
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Exclusive Ronny Turiaf Interview: Wembanyama is “1 of 1”, Gonzaga has what it takes to win the national title, France can compete with USA Basketball
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Jordan Brand unveils 2023 NBA All-Star Game uniforms
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Anthony Davis calls out NBA officiating