NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete Odds – Stephen Curry is the Top Favorite

NBA 2K23 is set to release in September 2022; free NBA 2K23 cover athlete odds are featured below. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, with +120 odds, Stephen Curry is the top favorite to win.

The last time Curry was named cover athlete was for NBA 2K16. Ja Morant has the next-best odds (+125), followed by Jayston Tatum (+400) and Nikola Jokic (+600). Continue reading to view the full NBA 2K23 cover athlete odds.

NBA betting picks, sports betting content, news, and rumors are on the main page.

NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete Odds

Since Stephen Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP of his professional playing career, he has to be the favorite to win cover athlete. Before the playoffs, Nikola Jokic was once the No. 1 pick in March. After all, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 5,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists in less than 500 career games.

Not to mention, the Nuggets center won his second MVP award. However, come time to the playoffs, his odds began to slip. In Game 2 of the Grizzlies’ second-round playoff series, Ja Morant scored a playoff career-high 47 points against the Warriors. And Morant won NBA Most Improved Player in 2022. Check out the odds below.

NBA Player Odds Play Steph Curry +120 Ja Morant +125 Jayson Tatum +400 Nikola Jokic +600 Joel Embiid +650 Devin Booker +1400 LaMelo Ball +2500 Trae Young +3300 Giannis Antetokounmpo +3800 LeBron James +4100 Chris Paul +4300

Check out our list of the top 10 offshore betting sites in 2022. BetOnline and Bovada are offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses today.

Stephen Curry (+120) at BetOnline

In the 2021-22 regular season, Stephen Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game with the Warriors. While he did not surpass his career-high 32 points per game from last season, he still quietly led Golden State to yet another NBA Finals appearance.

In addition to being named Finals MVP, Curry was named to the All-NBA Second Team, he won All-Star Game MVP and he won his fourth championship. Will he earn his second career NBA 2K cover? Yes, it will likely happen. Place your bets below.

Equally important, Curry is one of the most consistent players in the league. He won the league’s first Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 23.8 points and 6.6 rebounds versus the Mavericks.

In Game 4 of the Warriors’ second-round playoff series, the 14-year veteran became the first player to make 500 career 3-pointers in the postseason. Plus, against the Celtics, the guard became the first player to make five or more 3-pointers in four straight NBA Finals games.

Ja Morant (+125) at BetOnline

Next, Ja Morant had a career season in the NBA this past season. In a total of 57 games played, Morant averaged a career-high 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Also, he averaged 5.7 rebounds per game. As stated above, on top of winning NBA Most Improved Player, he was named to the All-NBA Second Team and earned his first All-Star selection. On Feb. 28, in the Grizzlies’ 118-105 win over the Spurs, Morant scored a career-high 52 points.

Moreover, after scoring a playoff career-high 47 points against the Warriors in Game 2 of the Grizzlies’ second-round playoff series, Morant joined Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to have multiple 45-point games before turning 23 years old. The fourth-year player averaged 27.4 points per game in the playoffs last season. If not Curry, Morant is another noteworthy candidate.

Jayson Tatum (+400) at BetOnline

Finally, Jayson Tatum exceeded expectations with the Celtics last season. Practically no one had the C’s reaching the NBA Finals. At one point, the Celtics were 7-0 following a loss during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Anyway, in a total of 76 games played in the 2021-22 season, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He also shot 45.3% from the field.

His outstanding performances in the regular season led to him qualifying for All-NBA First Team for the first time of his professional playing career. After averaging 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game versus the Heat, Tatum went on to win the league’s first Eastern Conference Finals MVP award as well.

Unfortunately, Tatum finished his playoff run with the most turnovers ever in NBA playoffs history (100). His odds of winning NBA 2K23 cover athlete are slim right now.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.

NBA Betting Offers | NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete Odds – Stephen Curry is the favorite