NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 11/14: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
There are seven games to watch across the NBA tonight to start the week. The 8-5 Atlanta Hawks will travel to Milwaukee to take on the 10-2 Bucks. Atlanta handed the Bucks their first loss of the season last Monday and would love to get another win tonight. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.
It’s been a rough start to the season for the 3-11 Charlotte Hornets and the 4-9 Orlando Magic who will square off tonight. Charlotte has lost eight games in a row and finally got PG LaMelo Ball back on Saturday night. He still needs to get a few games under his belt to be himself completely. After a 2-7 start, the Magic are 2-2 in their last four games and have actually won two in a row. They’ll host the Hornets tonight.
The LA Clippers have won five of their last seven games and last played the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, but lost 110-95. Paul George has looked incredible to start the season and he’s been the primary scorer for the Clippers. He’s lead the team in scoring in nine of their thirteen games so far. They will be facing a 2-11 Houston Rockets team. Houston has only played three home games in their first thirteen games and have lost some tough ones. That puts them in last in the Pacific Division.
NBA betting sites have the Clippers at (+850) to win the NBA Finals.
Just hanging around. pic.twitter.com/F8nej5mM1M
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 13, 2022
Monday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Raptors – Pistons
|League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit
|7:00pm
|Hornets – Magic
|League Pass, Bally Sports Florida
|7:30pm
|Thunder – Celtics
|NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston
|7:30pm
|Suns – Heat
|League Pass, Bally Sports Sun & Arizona
|8:00pm
|Clippers – Rockets
|League Pass, Bally Sports San Diego & SoCal
|8:00pm
|Hawks – Bucks
|League Pass. Bally Sports Southwest & Wisconsin
|10:00pm
|Spurs – Warriors
|League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area
