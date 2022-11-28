NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 11/28: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

Our weeknight NBA slate is back with ten different games on across the league for fans to enjoy. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

At 7:00pm tonight on NBA TV, the 11-9 Atlanta Hawks will be on the road to face the 11-9 Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks are first in the Southeast Division and have gone 3-4 in their last seven games. Philly has won six of their last eight games and are second in the Atlantic Division behind the Celtics. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are out for tonight’s game. Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both questionable to play.

Later in the evening at 10:00pm, the 13-6 Phoenix Suns will be in Sacramento to take on the 10-8 Kings. This is an inner-division matchup tonight. Phoenix has won five of their last six games and are first in the Pacific Division. The Kings have won seven of their last nine games, but are on a two game losing streak. Sacramento is third in the Pacific Division.



10-game night on NBA TV and the NBA App! ▪️ East-leading Celtics seek 4 in a row

▪️ West-leading Suns seek 5 in a row

▪️ LeBron coming off 39p, 11r https://t.co/fC7klIK7gr pic.twitter.com/xlHthMPOy4 — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2022

Monday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Hawks – 76ers NBA TV, Bally Sports Southeast 7:00pm Timberwolves – Wizards League Pass, Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Washington 7:30pm Magic – Nets League Pass, YES Network, Bally Sports Florida 7:30pm Hornets – Celtics League Pass, NBC Sports Boston 7:30pm Cavaliers – Raptors League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio 8:00pm Thunder – Pelicans League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest 9:00pm Rockets – Nuggets League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Southwest 9:00pm Bulls – Jazz League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago 10:00pm Suns – Kings League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona 10:30pm Pacers – Lakers League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet

