NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 11/7: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

Monday night’s NBA slate is packed to the brim with 15 different games going on across the league. All 30 NBA teams will be playing today as it’s election day tomorrow. The red hot Milwaukee Bucks look to improve to 10-0 tonight with a win vs Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

At 8:00pm tonight, the 7-2 Phoenix Suns will travel East to play the the 4-6 Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are 2-2 in their last four games. Chicago and Toronto will meet at 8:30 in a battle of two playoff caliber in the East. Boston is also 2-2 in their last four games, beating the Nets and Hornets and losing to the Raptors and Celtics. The Raptors have been playing solid as of late, winning three of their last four.

Later in the night at 9:30pm, the 6-3 Denver Nuggets will be in in San Antonio to take on the Spurs. Denver has seven different players who average double-digit points for the team. Nikola Jokic no longer has to completely carry them on offense. NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1400) to win the Finals. Ending the night at 10:30, the 8-1 Cleveland Cavaliers will be in LA to take on the Clippers. Cleveland is looking to win their eighth game in a row tonight.

Every team. Every game. All for FREE. All 30 NBA teams will be in action with 15 games on Monday (11/7) available for free on the new NBA App, with matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart! Download the NBA App: https://t.co/u5Rhjxh4Hj pic.twitter.com/JldiAY33xP — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

Monday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:45pm Pelicans – Pacers League Pass 8:00pm Suns – 76ers NBA TV, Bally Sport Arizona 8:15pm Bucks – Hawks League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin & Southeast 8:30pm Trail Blazers – Heat League Pass, Bally Sports Sun 8:45pm Raptors – Bulls League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago 9:00pm Celtics – Grizzlies League Pass, NBC Sports Boston 9:15pm Knicks – Timberwolves League Pass, Bally Sports North, MSG Network 9:30pm Nuggets – Spurs League Pass, Altitude Sports and Entertainment 9;45pm Nets – Mavericks League Pass. YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest 10:15pm Lakers – Jazz League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet 10:30pm Cavaliers – Clippers NBA TV, Bally Sports Ohio, San Diego & SoCal

