NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

NBA
NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5
The Tuesday night NBA slate today is smaller than usual, with just three games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening.
Being nationally televised on TNT at 7:30pm are the 10-12 LA Lakers vs the 15-9 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers have turned their season around winning eight of their last ten games. Anthony Davis has stepped up to become the number one scoring option for LA. Also tipping off at 7:30 are the 6-19 Detroit Pistons who are the road to face the 11-13 Miami Heat. Detroit has lost four of their last five games and are second to last in the Eastern Conference.
Our third and final games on the night will start at 10:00pm when the 12-11 Dallas Mavericks are in Denver to face the 14-9 Nuggets. This will be nationally televised on TNT. Denver has won five of their last eight games, but are on a small two-game losing streak. The Mavericks are 4-6 in their last ten games and are ninth in the Western Conference.
NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.
Injury Report heading into tomorrow’s game #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/TrYUJTUQAz
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 5, 2022
Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:30pm
|Lakers – Cavaliers
|TNT, Spectrum SportsNet
|7:30pm
|Pistons – Heat
|Bally Sports Sun
|10:00pm
|Mavericks – Nuggets
|TNT, Bally Sports Southwest
We have carefully selected the very best free bet offers, which total to up to $6000
