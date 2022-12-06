NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

The Tuesday night NBA slate today is smaller than usual, with just three games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

Being nationally televised on TNT at 7:30pm are the 10-12 LA Lakers vs the 15-9 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers have turned their season around winning eight of their last ten games. Anthony Davis has stepped up to become the number one scoring option for LA. Also tipping off at 7:30 are the 6-19 Detroit Pistons who are the road to face the 11-13 Miami Heat. Detroit has lost four of their last five games and are second to last in the Eastern Conference.

Our third and final games on the night will start at 10:00pm when the 12-11 Dallas Mavericks are in Denver to face the 14-9 Nuggets. This will be nationally televised on TNT. Denver has won five of their last eight games, but are on a small two-game losing streak. The Mavericks are 4-6 in their last ten games and are ninth in the Western Conference.

NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:30pm Lakers – Cavaliers TNT, Spectrum SportsNet 7:30pm Pistons – Heat Bally Sports Sun 10:00pm Mavericks – Nuggets TNT, Bally Sports Southwest

