Home » news » Nba Best Betting Offers For Monday 12 5 Claim Up To 6000 In Bonuses 2

NBA

NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 1 hour ago on

3 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Lakers targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Malik Beasley
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Tuesday night NBA slate today is smaller than usual, with just three games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

Being nationally televised on TNT at 7:30pm are the 10-12 LA Lakers vs the 15-9 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers have turned their season around winning eight of their last ten games. Anthony Davis has stepped up to become the number one scoring option for LA. Also tipping off at 7:30 are the 6-19 Detroit Pistons who are the road to face the 11-13 Miami Heat. Detroit has lost four of their last five games and are second to last in the Eastern Conference.

Our third and final games on the night will start at 10:00pm when the 12-11 Dallas Mavericks are in Denver to face the 14-9 Nuggets. This will be nationally televised on TNT. Denver has won five of their last eight games, but are on a small two-game losing streak. The Mavericks are 4-6 in their last ten games and are ninth in the Western Conference.

NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

How To Bet On The Action With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to betting on any of the games tonight

Best NBA Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels
7:30pm Lakers – Cavaliers TNT, Spectrum SportsNet
7:30pm Pistons – Heat Bally Sports Sun
10:00pm Mavericks – Nuggets TNT, Bally Sports Southwest

We have carefully selected the very best free bet offers, which total to up to $6000, which can be claimed down below.

$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best Sportsbooks where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NBA action.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
BetUS $2,500: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
MyBookie  $1000: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

 

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now