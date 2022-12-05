NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

Our weeknight NBA slate is back with eight different games going on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

At 7:30pm tonight, we’ll have an inner-division matchup against the 19-5 Boston Celtics and the 12-11 Toronto Raptors. Boston lost just their fifth game on the season last Friday, but still have the best record in the league right now and continue to look dominant. The Raptors are 3-3 in their last six games and are second in the Atlantic Division right now behind Boston. Toronto will host Jayson Tatum and the Celtics tonight.

It’s been a tough stretch of games for the 12-11 Indiana Pacers who’ve lost five of their last seven games. The Pacers are sixth in the Eastern Conference right now and will face the Golden State Warriors on the road tonight. Golden State has won seven of their last nine games, but are still third in the Pacific Division. The Warriors are 13-11 so far this season and will host the Pacers tonight.

NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+750) to win the Finals this season.

Best NBA Betting Sites

Monday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Bucks – Magic League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin & Florida 7:00pm Clippers – Hornets League Pass, Bally Sports SoCal & San Diego 7:30pm Thunder – Hawks League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast & Southwest 7:30pm Celtics – Raptors League Pass, NBC Sports Boston 8:00pm 76ers – Rockets League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Southwest 8:00pm Heat – Grizzlies League Pass, Bally Sports Sun 8:30pm Suns – Mavericks NBA TV, Bally Sports Arizona & Southeast 10:00pm Pacers – Warriors League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area

