NBA
NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
Our weeknight NBA slate is back with eight different games going on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.
At 7:30pm tonight, we’ll have an inner-division matchup against the 19-5 Boston Celtics and the 12-11 Toronto Raptors. Boston lost just their fifth game on the season last Friday, but still have the best record in the league right now and continue to look dominant. The Raptors are 3-3 in their last six games and are second in the Atlantic Division right now behind Boston. Toronto will host Jayson Tatum and the Celtics tonight.
It’s been a tough stretch of games for the 12-11 Indiana Pacers who’ve lost five of their last seven games. The Pacers are sixth in the Eastern Conference right now and will face the Golden State Warriors on the road tonight. Golden State has won seven of their last nine games, but are still third in the Pacific Division. The Warriors are 13-11 so far this season and will host the Pacers tonight.
NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+750) to win the Finals this season.
👀 Check out the NBA Standings after tonight's action!
For more, download the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/6FlAli0aPP pic.twitter.com/lt3SKHmBJi
— NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022
How To Bet On The Action With BetOnline
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to betting on any of the games tonight
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Monday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Bucks – Magic
|League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin & Florida
|7:00pm
|Clippers – Hornets
|League Pass, Bally Sports SoCal & San Diego
|7:30pm
|Thunder – Hawks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast & Southwest
|7:30pm
|Celtics – Raptors
|League Pass, NBC Sports Boston
|8:00pm
|76ers – Rockets
|League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|8:00pm
|Heat – Grizzlies
|League Pass, Bally Sports Sun
|8:30pm
|Suns – Mavericks
|NBA TV, Bally Sports Arizona & Southeast
|10:00pm
|Pacers – Warriors
|League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area
We have carefully selected the very best free bet offers, which total to up to $6000, which can be claimed down below.
$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below the best Sportsbooks where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NBA action.
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|BetUS
|$2,500: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
| $1000: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
- Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Monday 12/5: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight
- NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 12/5
- NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 12/5: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
- Lakers started season 2-10, now 9-12 after back-to-back wins
- Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie praises Dwight Powell
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Ja Morant Drug Tested By NBA For Returning So Quick From Injury
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Derrick Rose Could Be Traded To ‘Surprise’ Team Emerging With Interest
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic doubtful against Detroit
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Stephen Curry leads NBA in 3-pointers for the 8th time of his career