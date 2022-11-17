NBA
NBA Best Betting Offers For Thursday 11/17: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
It’s a much smaller NBA slate tonight for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. There are only three games on across the league tonight and they all start at 10:00pm or later. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.
At 10:00pm, the 6-9 San Antonio Spurs will travel to Sacramento to take on the 7-6 Kings. The Spurs have lost seven of their last eight games and the Kings have won five of their last six. Sacramento has six players on the team who average double-digit points for the season. Another game tipping off at 10:00 are the 6-9 Brooklyn Nets who will finish their west coast road trip tonight vs the 10-4 Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have won four of their last five games and first-year Blazer Jerami Grant has lead the team in scoring for three straight games.
Our last game on tonight begins at 10:30pm. The 3-12 Detroit Pistons will be in LA to take on the 8-7 Clippers. The Clippers have won six of their last nine games and are second place in the Pacific Division. NBA betting sites have the Clippers at (+900) to win the Finals.
Parfait!
Nico Batum is the only player in franchise history to be perfect from the three-point line in a single game. pic.twitter.com/5evP0XjL6g
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 16, 2022
Thursday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|10:00pm
|Spurs – Kings
|League Pass
|10:00pm
|Nets – Trail Blazers
|League Pass, YES Network
|10:30pm
|Pistons – Clippers
|League Pass, Bally Sports SoCal & San Diego
