NBA
NBA Best Betting Offers For Thursday 11/3: Claim Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
Tonight’s NBA slate is much quieter than it usually is. We only have two games on in the league tonight. Don’t worry, there’s twelve games on tomorrow and another eight on Saturday for those wanting more.
Starting the night at 7:00pm are the Golden State Warriors who will be on the road to take on the Orlando Magic. The Warriors are 3-5 to begin the season and have lost some tough games to Miami, Charlotte, and Phoenix. They have the third lowest odds to win the Finals according to NBA betting sites at (+750). Orlando are just 1-7 to start the season and will have a tough matchup with Golden State. Leading the conversation for ROY is number one overall pick, Paolo Banchero. He’s been a bright spot for the Magic this season.
The only other game tonight is between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both are 4-3 coming into the game. Tipoff is at 8:00pm. Denver has been playing unselfishly this season with seven players averaging double-digit points. Nikola Jokic no longer has to carry the team by himself. The Thunder are 3-1 in their last four games and look to stay hot tonight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in scoring with (31.5) points per game.
👀 The NBA Standings after tonight's action! pic.twitter.com/68fzKYhaLP
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Warriors – Magic
|League Pass, Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area
|8:00pm
|Nuggets – Thunder
|NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest
