We’re into November already and the layout the league is starting to unfold. The contenders are making themselves known and the same can be said for the fraudulent teams. Milwaukee is still undefeated at 6-0 while the Suns and Trailblazers both are 5-1 in the west. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

The Chicago Bulls will be on the roads to take on the Brooklyn Nets who are coming off a much needed win last night vs Indiana, 116-109. Chicago has gone 2-4 since beating the Heat to begin their season. Both have been struggling as of late. At 7:30, the Golden State Warriors will be in Miami to take on the Heat. Miami and Golden State have each lost three of their last four games and want to get back on track.

Struggling to begin the season are the Orlando Magic at 1-6. They’ll be on the road tonight vs the Oklahoma City Thunder whoa are 3-3. The Thunder are favored slightly in the game, but don’t count out the Magic. Ending the night with a 10:00pm start are the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) and the Phoenix Suns (5-1). This is the only game today where both teams have a winning record. It will be a good test for both to see how they matchup against a playoff caliber team.

Kevin Durant put an ❗ on his milestone night dropping 36 in the @BrooklynNets win as he moved into 19th all-time in scoring in NBA History! #NetsWorld@KDTrey5: 36 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/8wtJPzDXz8 — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022

Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:30pm Bulls – Nets TNT 7:30pm Warriors- Heat League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBS Sports Bay Area 8:00pm Magic – Thunder League Pass, Bally Sports Florida & Southwest 10:00pm Timberwolves – Suns TNT, Bally Sports Arizona

