It's a smaller Tuesday night slate this week with just five games being played. Being nationally televised tonight on TNT are the 9-5 Memphis Grizzlies who will be facing the 7-6 New Orleans Pelicans. This is an inner-division matchup tonight. The Grizzlies are first in the Southwest Division and the Pelicans are third.

At 8:30pm, the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will face off. The Clippers played last night and beat Houston 122-106. Dallas last played on Saturday night and beat the number one seed in the West, the Trail Blazers, 117-112. Starting at 9:00pm tonight are the New York Knicks who will travel west to take on the Utah Jazz. The Knicks lost to the OKC Thunder on Saturday night, 145-135. Utah is 10-5 and have lost two straight. They’ll look for a get right win vs the Knicks.

For six months, @jarenjacksonjr has focused on recovery and rehab from foot surgery. Now he eyes his season debut. — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) November 15, 2022

Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:30pm Grizzlies – Pelicans TNT 8:30pm Clippers – Mavericks League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, SoCal, & San Diego 9:00pm Knicks – Jazz League Pass, MSG Network 10:00pm Spurs – Trail Blazers League Pass, ROOT SPORTS Northwest 10:00pm Nets – Kings TNT, YES Network

