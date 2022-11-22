NBA Best Betting Offers For Tuesday 11/22: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

It’s a much smaller NBA slate this Tuesday with just four games on across the league for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

At 7:30pm tonight, the 8-9 Brooklyn Nets will be on the road to face the 8-8 Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are without James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey for their game tonight. Brooklyn got Kyrie Irving back in their last games as well. This game will be nationally televised tonight on TNT.

Tipping off at 8:00 are the 9-6 Sacramento Kings who will be in Memphis to face the 10-7 Grizzlies. The Kings have won six games in a row coming into their matchup tonight. Ja Morant (ankle) is doubtful to play and Desmond Bane was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe. Bane is out two-to-three weeks and will be re-evaluated then.

NBA betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

The way that @JaMorant reads the action and anticipates the pass without giving it away to the inbounder… Incredible stuff last night. pic.twitter.com/GMEizwjuFL — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2022

How To Bet On The Action With BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to betting on any of the games tonight

Best NBA Betting Sites

Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:30pm Nets – 76ers TNT 8:00pm Kings – Grizzlies League Pass, Bally Sports Midwest 9:00pm Pistons – Nuggets League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit 10:00pm Lakers – Suns TNT

We have carefully selected the very best free bet offers, which total to up to $6000, which can be claimed down below.

$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best Sportsbooks where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NBA action.