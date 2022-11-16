NBA
NBA Best Betting Offers For Wednesday 11/16: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
It’s back to a normal week night slate in the NBA with ten exciting games for viewers to enjoy tonight. There are some big time matchup’s in the Eastern Conference tonight with all top four seeded teams set to face each other. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.
At 7:30pm tonight on ESPN, the 11-3 Boston Celtics will be on the road to take on the 9-5 Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics are winners of seven straight and will face a Hawks team who has already beaten a top two team in the East twice already this season. Atlanta beat Milwaukee when they were still the first seed in the East and beat them for a second time on Monday night. The Hawks will host the Celtics tonight and if Atlanta can find a way to win, they will be showing the world on a national spotlight that they are a problem in the East.
NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+550) and the Hawks at (+3500) to win the Finals
An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Boston:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out pic.twitter.com/vPneJaCinE
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 15, 2022
Wednesday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Pacers – Hornets
|League Pass
|7:00pm
|Timberwolves – Magic
|League Pass, Bally Sports North & Florida
|7:00pm
|Thunder – Magic
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Washington
|7:30pm
|Celtics – Hawks
|EPSN, Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston
|7:30pm
|Heat – Raptors
|League Pass, Bally Sports Sun
|8:00pm
|Cavaliers – Bucks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio & Wisconsin
|8:00pm
|Bulls – Pelicans
|League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago
|8:30pm
|Rockets – Mavericks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|10:00pm
|Knicks – Nuggets
|League Pass, MSG Network, Altitude Sports and Entertainment
|10:00pm
|Warriors – Suns
|ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Bay Area
