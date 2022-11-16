NBA Best Betting Offers For Wednesday 11/16: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

It’s back to a normal week night slate in the NBA with ten exciting games for viewers to enjoy tonight. There are some big time matchup’s in the Eastern Conference tonight with all top four seeded teams set to face each other. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

At 7:30pm tonight on ESPN, the 11-3 Boston Celtics will be on the road to take on the 9-5 Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics are winners of seven straight and will face a Hawks team who has already beaten a top two team in the East twice already this season. Atlanta beat Milwaukee when they were still the first seed in the East and beat them for a second time on Monday night. The Hawks will host the Celtics tonight and if Atlanta can find a way to win, they will be showing the world on a national spotlight that they are a problem in the East.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+550) and the Hawks at (+3500) to win the Finals

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Boston: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out pic.twitter.com/vPneJaCinE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 15, 2022

Wednesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Pacers – Hornets League Pass 7:00pm Timberwolves – Magic League Pass, Bally Sports North & Florida 7:00pm Thunder – Magic League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Washington 7:30pm Celtics – Hawks EPSN, Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston 7:30pm Heat – Raptors League Pass, Bally Sports Sun 8:00pm Cavaliers – Bucks League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio & Wisconsin 8:00pm Bulls – Pelicans League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago 8:30pm Rockets – Mavericks League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest 10:00pm Knicks – Nuggets League Pass, MSG Network, Altitude Sports and Entertainment 10:00pm Warriors – Suns ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Bay Area

