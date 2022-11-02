The NBA slate tonight is jam-packed and we have eleven exciting games to track. Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns are showing why they’re contenders for the Finals this season. It’s not as bright for other, however. Houston has started the season 1-7 and the LA Lakers only have one win so far. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm is a matchup between two teams who will likely be in the playoffs. The 4-2 Boston Celtics will face the 5-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland beat the Celtics on Saturday night in OT, 132-123. That was a home game for Boston and they’ll be on the road tonight.

Another nationally televised game on ESPN will start at 10:00pm. The Memphis Grizzlies will face the red hot Portland Trailblazers who have started the season 5-1. Memphis is coming off back-to-back loses to the Jazz and will have to face a Trailblazers team that’s had a lot of success this season.

How To Bet On The Action With BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to betting on any of the games tonight

Best NBA Betting Sites

Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 6:00pm Wizards – 76ers League Pass, NBC Sports Washington 7:30pm Celtics- Cavaliers ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Boston 7:30pm Kings – Heat League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports California 7:30pm Hawks – Knicks MSG Network, League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast 8:00pm Hornets – Bulls League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago 8:00pm Clippers – Rockets League Pass, Bally Sports SoCal & San Diego 8:00pm Pistons – Bucks League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest & Wisconsin 8:00pm Raptors – Spurs League Pass 8:30pm Jazz – Mavericks League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest 10:00pm Grizzlies – Trail Blazers ESPN & ESPN2, Bally Sports Midwest

We have carefully selected the very best free bet offers, which total to up to $6000, which can be claimed down below.

$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best Sportsbooks where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NBA action.