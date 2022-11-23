NBA
NBA Best Betting Offers For Wednesday 11/23: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
It’s another jam-packed Wednesday night NBA slate for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. With tomorrow being Thanksgiving and no games on throughout the league, there are 12 exciting games on tonight! We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.
Starting the night at 7:00pm are the Portland Trail Blazers who will be in Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Both teams come into the games with similar records, but the Blazers have lost three straight and the Cavs have won three in a row.
Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm are the 9-7 Dallas Mavericks who will face the best team in the NBA right now, the 13-4 Boston Celtics. Each team is on a one-game losing streak, but Boston had won nine in a row before their loss on Monday night to Chicago. Wrapping up our night on ESPN at 10:00pm are the 11-7 LA Clippers vs the 8-10 Golden State Warriors. LA has won three in a row and the Warriors are on a one-game losing streak.
NBA betting sites have the Clippers and Warriors at (+800) to win the Finals this season.
5,000 career points for @npowell2404. 👏 pic.twitter.com/PIvRMT0bgl
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 22, 2022
Wednesday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Trail Blazers – Cavaliers
|League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio
|7:00pm
|Timberwolves – Pacers
|League Pass
|7:30pm
|Nets – Raptors
|League Pass, YES Network
|7:30pm
|Kings – Hawks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast
|7:30pm
|Mavericks – Celtics
|ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston
|7:30pm
|Wizards – Heat
|League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Washington
|8:00pm
|Bulls – Bucks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago
|8:00pm
|Nuggets – Thunder
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest
|8:00pm
|Pelicans – Spurs
|League Pass
|9:00pm
|Pistons – Jazz
|League Pass
|10:00pm
|Clippers – Warriors
|ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area
