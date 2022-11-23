NBA Best Betting Offers For Wednesday 11/23: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

It’s another jam-packed Wednesday night NBA slate for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. With tomorrow being Thanksgiving and no games on throughout the league, there are 12 exciting games on tonight! We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

Starting the night at 7:00pm are the Portland Trail Blazers who will be in Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Both teams come into the games with similar records, but the Blazers have lost three straight and the Cavs have won three in a row.

Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm are the 9-7 Dallas Mavericks who will face the best team in the NBA right now, the 13-4 Boston Celtics. Each team is on a one-game losing streak, but Boston had won nine in a row before their loss on Monday night to Chicago. Wrapping up our night on ESPN at 10:00pm are the 11-7 LA Clippers vs the 8-10 Golden State Warriors. LA has won three in a row and the Warriors are on a one-game losing streak.

NBA betting sites have the Clippers and Warriors at (+800) to win the Finals this season.

Wednesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Trail Blazers – Cavaliers League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio 7:00pm Timberwolves – Pacers League Pass 7:30pm Nets – Raptors League Pass, YES Network 7:30pm Kings – Hawks League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast 7:30pm Mavericks – Celtics ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston 7:30pm Wizards – Heat League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Washington 8:00pm Bulls – Bucks League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago 8:00pm Nuggets – Thunder League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest 8:00pm Pelicans – Spurs League Pass 9:00pm Pistons – Jazz League Pass 10:00pm Clippers – Warriors ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area

