NBA

NBA Best Betting Offers For Wednesday 11/9: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses

NBA Betting Picks - Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction and picks
After a short hiatus yesterday for election day, the NBA is back tonight with a full slate of basketball for fans to watch. There will be 13 different games on tonight. The Utah Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks are the only nine win teams in the NBA right now. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.

At 7:30, the New York Knicks will take on their cross-town rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks come into the game with a 5-5 record and the Nets are 4-7 to begin the 2022-23 season. New York has lost four of their last six games and will look to take advantage of a Nets teams that is dealing with a lot of drama off the court. NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+1400) to win the Finals.

Later in the evening at 10:00, the 8-2 Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their road trip out West and will face the Sacramento Kings tonight. The Cavs lost their second game of the season to the Clippers on Monday, 119-117. Sacramento is 3-2 in their last five games after starting the season 0-4. The Kings will have a tough matchup vs a Cavs team that has looked like a serious playoff contender early on.

Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels
5:30pm Mavericks – Magic  League Pass, Bally Sports Florida & Southwest
7:00pm Nuggets- Pacers League Pass, Bally Sports Midwest
7:30pm Knicks – Nets ESPN, YES Network, MSG Network & Sportsnet
7:30pm Jazz – Hawks League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast
7:30pm Pistons – Celtics League Pass, NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Detroit
7:30pm Rockets – Raptors League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
8:00pm Suns – Timberwolves League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona & North
8:00pm Bucks – Thunder League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin & Southwest
8:00pm Grizzlies – Spurs League Pass
10:00pm Lakers – Clippers ESPN, Bally Sports SoCal & San Diego
10:00pm Cavaliers – Kings League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio

