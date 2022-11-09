NBA
NBA Best Betting Offers For Wednesday 11/9: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
After a short hiatus yesterday for election day, the NBA is back tonight with a full slate of basketball for fans to watch. There will be 13 different games on tonight. The Utah Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks are the only nine win teams in the NBA right now. We’ve put together a guide for customers with the best NBA free bet offers available, ahead of the action tipping off.
At 7:30, the New York Knicks will take on their cross-town rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks come into the game with a 5-5 record and the Nets are 4-7 to begin the 2022-23 season. New York has lost four of their last six games and will look to take advantage of a Nets teams that is dealing with a lot of drama off the court. NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+1400) to win the Finals.
Later in the evening at 10:00, the 8-2 Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their road trip out West and will face the Sacramento Kings tonight. The Cavs lost their second game of the season to the Clippers on Monday, 119-117. Sacramento is 3-2 in their last five games after starting the season 0-4. The Kings will have a tough matchup vs a Cavs team that has looked like a serious playoff contender early on.
The NBA Standings after Monday night's hoops!
📲 https://t.co/6FlAliik3X pic.twitter.com/NiYWjeMTrA
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2022
Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|5:30pm
|Mavericks – Magic
|League Pass, Bally Sports Florida & Southwest
|7:00pm
|Nuggets- Pacers
|League Pass, Bally Sports Midwest
|7:30pm
|Knicks – Nets
|ESPN, YES Network, MSG Network & Sportsnet
|7:30pm
|Jazz – Hawks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast
|7:30pm
|Pistons – Celtics
|League Pass, NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Detroit
|7:30pm
|Rockets – Raptors
|League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|8:00pm
|Suns – Timberwolves
|League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona & North
|8:00pm
|Bucks – Thunder
|League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin & Southwest
|8:00pm
|Grizzlies – Spurs
|League Pass
|10:00pm
|Lakers – Clippers
|ESPN, Bally Sports SoCal & San Diego
|10:00pm
|Cavaliers – Kings
|League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio
