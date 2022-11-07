Home » news » Nba Betting Odds And Picks Tonight Nba Best Bets For Monday 7th November

NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 7th November

NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Tonight’s NBA betting picks are headlined by Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors.

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

All 30 NBA teams are in action tonight, with every game FREE to watch on NBA League Pass.

There is a different tip-off every 15 minutes, from Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets at 7pm EST to Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers at 10:30pm EST.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Odds and Picks

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is 9-0 in his career vs the Memphis Grizzlies, and the 24-year-old will be looking to extend that record to ten games unbeaten with a victory tonight.

Boston are 6-3 to open the season, falling to losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers (x2 in overtime) and Chicago Bulls. There is potential for Joe Mazzulla’s side to put together a lengthy win streak with a win tonight, as the Pistons (x2), Nuggets, Thunder, Hawks and Pelicans await.

Ja Morant is also in the midst of a slump with the Grizzlies, averaging 22.8 points, 42% Fg and 29% 3PT in his last five outings (still great numbers, just not quite what we’re used to from Morant).

We’re taking the Celtics spread at -3.5 with BetOnline.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Memphis Grizzlies +158 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics -138 BetOnline logo
Back Celtics -3.5 @ -108 with BetOnline

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds and Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks can extend their unbeaten record to 10-0 with a win in Atlanta tonight, hoping for the return of MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis is averaging a mind-blowing 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game as the Greek Freak makes his claim for a third MVP award after winning it in 2019 and 2020.

The Bucks own the number one defense in the league and are enjoying their best start through nine games in franchise history, all with the absence of All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

We’re taking the Bucks spread at -3 in Atlanta tonight.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Atlanta Hawks +128 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks -148 BetOnline logo
Back Bucks -3 @ -148 with BetOnline

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Odds and Picks

DeMar DeRozan’s Chicago Bulls will aim to bounce back from two straight defeats to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors tonight, despite the 33-year-old averaging an impressive 25.1 points per game this season on 50% FG including a 46-point masterclass in Boston on Friday.

Zach LaVine is expected to be available for the contest whilst Toronto Raptors star man Pascal Siakam is out for two weeks after being diagnosed with a right adductor strain.

Siakam is one of four players with 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists this season and will prove to be a significant loss for Toronto who sit with a record of 6-4.

With the Cameroonian’s absence in mind, we’re taking the Bulls spread at -3.5.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Chicago Bulls -160 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors +140 BetOnline logo
Back Bulls -3.5 @ -110 with BetOnline
