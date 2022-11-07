Headlines
NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 7th November
Tonight’s NBA betting picks are headlined by Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors.
NBA Best Bets For Friday 4th November
- Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Celtics -3.5 @ -108 with BetOnline
- Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks -3 @ -148 with BetOnline
- Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Bulls -3.5 @ -110 with BetOnline
NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight
All 30 NBA teams are in action tonight, with every game FREE to watch on NBA League Pass.
There is a different tip-off every 15 minutes, from Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets at 7pm EST to Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers at 10:30pm EST.
Every team. Every game. All for FREE.
All 30 NBA teams will be in action TONIGHT with 15 games available for free on the new NBA App and matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart!
Download the NBA App to watch: https://t.co/OVezzsML8x… pic.twitter.com/saryDqRuou
— NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Odds and Picks
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is 9-0 in his career vs the Memphis Grizzlies, and the 24-year-old will be looking to extend that record to ten games unbeaten with a victory tonight.
Boston are 6-3 to open the season, falling to losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers (x2 in overtime) and Chicago Bulls. There is potential for Joe Mazzulla’s side to put together a lengthy win streak with a win tonight, as the Pistons (x2), Nuggets, Thunder, Hawks and Pelicans await.
Ja Morant is also in the midst of a slump with the Grizzlies, averaging 22.8 points, 42% Fg and 29% 3PT in his last five outings (still great numbers, just not quite what we’re used to from Morant).
We’re taking the Celtics spread at -3.5 with BetOnline.
Celtics tonight:
— Most 3s in a game by a team this season
— Most 3s ever in a game by the Celtics
54/53/100% team shooting splits. pic.twitter.com/958rX8wtUm
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 6, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+158
|Boston Celtics
|-138
Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds and Picks
The Milwaukee Bucks can extend their unbeaten record to 10-0 with a win in Atlanta tonight, hoping for the return of MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Giannis is averaging a mind-blowing 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game as the Greek Freak makes his claim for a third MVP award after winning it in 2019 and 2020.
The Bucks own the number one defense in the league and are enjoying their best start through nine games in franchise history, all with the absence of All-Star forward Khris Middleton.
We’re taking the Bucks spread at -3 in Atlanta tonight.
Best defense: Best record:
1. Bucks 1. Bucks
2. Cavs 2. Cavs
3. Suns 3. Suns pic.twitter.com/b78rwFcWhO
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 6, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Atlanta Hawks
|+128
|Milwaukee Bucks
|-148
Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Odds and Picks
DeMar DeRozan’s Chicago Bulls will aim to bounce back from two straight defeats to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors tonight, despite the 33-year-old averaging an impressive 25.1 points per game this season on 50% FG including a 46-point masterclass in Boston on Friday.
Zach LaVine is expected to be available for the contest whilst Toronto Raptors star man Pascal Siakam is out for two weeks after being diagnosed with a right adductor strain.
Siakam is one of four players with 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists this season and will prove to be a significant loss for Toronto who sit with a record of 6-4.
With the Cameroonian’s absence in mind, we’re taking the Bulls spread at -3.5.
DeRozan in the loss:
46 PTS
13-23 FG
20-22 FT
Most FTA by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/T8v3fFbhgj
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Chicago Bulls
|-160
|Toronto Raptors
|+140
