NBA
NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Tuesday 12/6
We’ve got only three games on across the league tonight for our Tuesday night slate. At 7:30pm tonight, the 10-12 LA Lakers are on the road to face the 15-9 Cleveland Cavaliers. That game will be nationally televised on TNT. Also tipping off at 7:30 are the 6-19 Detroit Pistons who are in Miami to battle with the 11-13 Heat. Our last game of the night starts at 10:00pm when the 12-11 Dallas Mavericks are in Denver to take on the 14-9 Nuggets. This game will also air on TNT.
Best NBA Bets For Tuesday 12/6
- LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Cavaliers -4 @ -115 with BetOnline
- Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Pistons +8.5 @ -110 with BetOnline
- Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Nuggets -4.5 @ -110 with BetOnline
Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Odds and Picks Tonight
The updated NBA Standings 👀
For more, download the NBA App
🏀 https://t.co/6FlAlihMep pic.twitter.com/CY4qdUul06
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds and Picks
The Lakers have been trending upwards lately, winning six of their last eight games, and improving their record to 1-12 after being 2-9 at one point this season. Anthony Davis has been putting up MVP caliber numbers, similar to the one’s Giannis Antetokounmpo put up in 2018-19. The Cavs are 2-2 in their last four games, and will host Lebron James tonight at 7:30pm.
Our pick for this game is Cleveland Cavaliers -4 @ -115 with BetOnline. Cleveland is 13-9-2 agaisnt the spread this season and the Lakers are 10-12 against the spread. The Cavs have also covered in five of their last sic games and eight of their last ten.
Game Day in The Land!
🕕 7:30PM ET
📺 @NBAonTNT
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3smLcnCUmR
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 6, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|LA Lakers
|+155
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|-175
Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat Odd and Picks
It’s been a tough start to the season for the Pistons, with an 6-19 record and only being 1-4 in their last five games. Their team lacks a true superstar who the team can rely on to get them a basket when they need it most. Similar to Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and possibly now Anthony Davis with the Lakers. They will be facing a 11-13 Miami heat squad who are ninth in the Eastern Conference.
Our pick for this game is Detroit Pistons +8.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Pistons are just 12-11-2 against the spread this season, but the Heat are a worse then that at 8-15-1 so far. Eight and a half is too big of a number for Miami to cover, especially for a team that hasn’t covered the spread in 50 percent of their games this season.
📍Miami@MilkMeansMore | #MilkMeansMore pic.twitter.com/S1fpAHXe2A
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 5, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Detroit Pistons
|+305
|Miami Heat
|-375
Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Odds and Picks
The Dallas Mavericks have been hovering right around .500 for most of the season. They are 2-3 in their last five games and are third in the Southwest Division and ninth in the Western Conference. Facing the Mavs tonight are a Denver Nuggets squad who’ve won five of their last eight games and are first in the Northwest Division and fourth in the Western Confernce.
Our pick for this game is Denver Nuggets -4.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Nuggets are 11-12 against the spread this season and the Mavericks are 7-15-1. Denver has also covered in four of their last six games.
"Mic check, mic check, mic check" 🎙
Last week, we wired up our guy Bruce. Here is what he gave us 😆 pic.twitter.com/1yZu8ZL6Bm
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 6, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Dallas Mavericks
|+155
|Denver Nuggets
|-175
- NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Darius Garland Over 2.5 Three’s Leads Our Best Bets
- Klay Thompson passes Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd for 13th place on 3-point list
- NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Tuesday 12/6
- 76ers star James Harden is proud of Rockets guard Jalen Green
- Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: ‘Josh Green is going to get paid’
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Ja Morant Drug Tested By NBA For Returning So Quick From Injury
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Derrick Rose Could Be Traded To ‘Surprise’ Team Emerging With Interest
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Stephen Curry leads NBA in 3-pointers for the 8th time of his career
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Three Way Race Between Antetokounmpo, Doncic, And Tatum