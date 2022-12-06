NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Tuesday 12/6

We’ve got only three games on across the league tonight for our Tuesday night slate. At 7:30pm tonight, the 10-12 LA Lakers are on the road to face the 15-9 Cleveland Cavaliers. That game will be nationally televised on TNT. Also tipping off at 7:30 are the 6-19 Detroit Pistons who are in Miami to battle with the 11-13 Heat. Our last game of the night starts at 10:00pm when the 12-11 Dallas Mavericks are in Denver to take on the 14-9 Nuggets. This game will also air on TNT.

Best NBA Bets For Tuesday 12/6

Best Sports Betting Sites

NBA Betting Odds and Picks Tonight

The updated NBA Standings 👀 For more, download the NBA App

🏀 https://t.co/6FlAlihMep pic.twitter.com/CY4qdUul06 — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022

LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds and Picks

The Lakers have been trending upwards lately, winning six of their last eight games, and improving their record to 1-12 after being 2-9 at one point this season. Anthony Davis has been putting up MVP caliber numbers, similar to the one’s Giannis Antetokounmpo put up in 2018-19. The Cavs are 2-2 in their last four games, and will host Lebron James tonight at 7:30pm.

Our pick for this game is Cleveland Cavaliers -4 @ -115 with BetOnline. Cleveland is 13-9-2 agaisnt the spread this season and the Lakers are 10-12 against the spread. The Cavs have also covered in five of their last sic games and eight of their last ten.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker LA Lakers +155 Cleveland Cavaliers -175

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat Odd and Picks

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Pistons, with an 6-19 record and only being 1-4 in their last five games. Their team lacks a true superstar who the team can rely on to get them a basket when they need it most. Similar to Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and possibly now Anthony Davis with the Lakers. They will be facing a 11-13 Miami heat squad who are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Our pick for this game is Detroit Pistons +8.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Pistons are just 12-11-2 against the spread this season, but the Heat are a worse then that at 8-15-1 so far. Eight and a half is too big of a number for Miami to cover, especially for a team that hasn’t covered the spread in 50 percent of their games this season.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Detroit Pistons +305 Miami Heat -375

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Odds and Picks

The Dallas Mavericks have been hovering right around .500 for most of the season. They are 2-3 in their last five games and are third in the Southwest Division and ninth in the Western Conference. Facing the Mavs tonight are a Denver Nuggets squad who’ve won five of their last eight games and are first in the Northwest Division and fourth in the Western Confernce.

Our pick for this game is Denver Nuggets -4.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Nuggets are 11-12 against the spread this season and the Mavericks are 7-15-1. Denver has also covered in four of their last six games.

"Mic check, mic check, mic check" 🎙 Last week, we wired up our guy Bruce. Here is what he gave us 😆 pic.twitter.com/1yZu8ZL6Bm — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 6, 2022