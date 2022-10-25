NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Tuesday 25th October Schedule

There are four games lined up for Tuesday, none bigger than an early face-off between two bona fide championship contenders. The Phoenix Suns will square it off with the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors to cap the the night at 10 P.M EST. Also, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks gun for a second straight win when they visit the reloaded New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 P.M EST.

NBA Best Bets for Tuesday 25th October

Read on to find out why our expert has selected these three NBA best bets, as well as his picks for the rest of tonight’s games.

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

After a hectic 9-game schedule to start the week, the NBA will feature four exciting games on Tuesday. The Washington Wizards taking on the Detroit Pistons will kick things off at 7 P.M EST. 30 minutes later, the Mavericks and the Pelicans will follow suit. For the penultimate match of the day, the Los Angeles Clippers try to get back on the winning column as they play the still winless Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 P.M. Last but not least, the Warriors visit the Valley to take on the Suns at 10 PM. All of these games present good prospects for sports bettors to double or triple their bet money provided that they get the inside track of predicting the eventual winner in each game.

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Odds and Picks

The Washington Wizards finally hit the wall after recording back-to-back wins to open their 2022-23 NBA season campaign. The Pistons, meanwhile, dropped their last two games after winning their opener against the Orlando Magic.

Pick: The Wizard should have no trouble fending off the Pistons on the strength of their 8-2 record in their last 10 head-to-head games. Washington also swept the Pistons last season, averaging 106.3 points on 46 percent FG shooting.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Detroit Pistons +185 Washington Wizards -215

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds and Picks

After their opening-day hiccup against the Phoenix Suns in which they blew a 20+ point lead, the Dallas Mavericks were all over the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday for an emphatic 137-96 win. On the other hand, the Pelicans are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss, 122-121, to the Utah Jazz two days ago.

Pick: The Mavericks are sporting an 8-2 record over the Pelicans in their last 10 meetings. Luka Doncic, who had some of his best games against New Orleans, is expected to lead the charge anew against New Orleans which is very much capable to pull off an upset. In the end, I feel Dallas has the arsenal to outscore the Pelicans in a high-octane ballgame.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Dallas Mavericks -220 New Orleans Pelicans +190

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds and Picks

Following wins vs. the Lakers and the Kings, the Clippers were brought back to earth by the Phoenix Suns, 112-95, in the previous game. The OKC Thunder is searching for their maiden win of the season after losing to the Timberwolves twice and the Nuggets in their first three assignments.

Pick: The Clippers are the confident pick in this game since they possess star power and the depth to really put the pressure on the winless Thunder. Moreover, Los Angeles is 7-3 in their last 10 games with OKC, averaging 109 points a game and holding the other team to an average of 101.2 points.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Los Angeles Clippers -500 OKC Thunder +359

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Odds and Picks

The Warriors returned to their winning ways with a 130-125 win against the Sacramento Kings. As for the Suns, they bounced back off a loss to the Blazers by salvaging a massive win over the Los Angeles Clippers, 121-95.

Pick: The Warriors are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games against Phoenix and 4-1 against the spread vs. the same team. Although they split their four regular-season games at 2-2 last season, Golden State seems to be the ideal pick to win in this game mainly due to their reputation of rising up to the occasion whenever they face a true contender.