NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Wednesday 11/16

There are 10 games on in the Wednesday night NBA slate for fans to enjoy this evening. Being nationally televised tonight on ESPN are the 11-3 Boston Celtics who will be facing off against the 9-5 Atlanta Hawks. These are two top three seeded teams in the Eastern Conference and this game has potential to be a shootout tonight.

Best NBA Bets For Wednesday 11/16

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

The East's top 4 teams face each other, the Warriors head back to Phoenix, and more during tonight's 10-game slate 🔥 Watch on ESPN / NBA Apphttps://t.co/HMzmcXqNJT pic.twitter.com/4OQwqLtHV5 — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2022

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Odds and Picks

The New York Knicks had an impressive 118-111 win on the road last night vs the Utah Jazz. They will be playing their second game of a five game road trip tonight vs the Denver Nuggets. New York will be on the day two of a back-to-back. Denver has the upper hand on New York as they haven’t played since Sunday and have had two days of practice and rest to be ready for this game.

Our pick tonight is Denver Nuggets -2.5 @ -110 with Bet Online. The Knicks are 4-3 in their last seven games and the Nuggets are 5-1 in their last six.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker New York Knicks +120 Denver Nuggets -140

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Odds and Picks

The Indiana Pacers have won five of their last seven games and have a 6-6 record on the season. Tonight, they will take on the 4-11 Charlotte Hornets who just snapped an eight game losing streak on Monday night. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin has been a star for the Pacers this year. He has not started a game yet this season and he’s the second highest scorer on the team behind Tyrese Halliburton.

Our pick tonight is Pacers ML @ +120 with BetOnline. Halliburton (right ankle sprain) is questionable to play in tonight’s game. Gordan Hayward (shoulder) won’t play tonight and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is not expected to play tonight.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Indiana Pacers +120 Charlotte Hornets -140

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Odds and Picks

It’s been a tough season for the Houston Rockets. They are 2-12 on the season and have lost nine of their last ten games. Houston will be facing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks who are 8-5 on the season and are first in the Southwest Division. Dallas has won six of their last eight games.

Our pick tonight is Houston Rockets +8 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Mavericks haven’t covered the spread in eight of their last ten games. Houston has covered the spread in two of their last four.

Landed in Dallas 📍 pic.twitter.com/WzTPI3MmrK — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 16, 2022