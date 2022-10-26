NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Wednesday 26th October Schedule

Basketball and sports betting fans are in for a real treat this Wednesday as the NBA serves up a hectic 10-game schedule. After dropping their first three assignments of the year, will LeBron James and company finally earn their first win of the season at the expense of the Denver Nuggets? Meanwhile, Damian Lillard has been flourishing as he is now surrounded by a new set of teammates. Will the Blazers stay hot or will they find out the Miami Heat are too much for them to handle?

NBA Best Bets for Wednesday 26th October

Best Sports Betting Sites

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

Wednesday’s NBA slate offers a plateful of betting opportunities for casual and hardcore bettors with so many highly-entertaining games on deck. A pair of Eastern Conference battles will start things off at 7:00 PM EST with the Cleveland Cavaliers gunning for a 3-1 record vs. the winless Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks looking to bounce back from a loss as they face the Detroit Pistons.

A titanic collision course between two Eastern Conference powerhouses will also take place on Wednesday when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks. This game will feature three of the most popular NBA players right now namely Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The schedule will also feature the Los Angeles Lakers, who are still hunting for their first win of the season. That won’t come easy though as the purple and gold face the Denver Nuggets on the road at 10 PM. Finally, to top things off, the Portland Trail Blazers go for a league-best 5-0 record late Wednesday, squaring off with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds and Picks

Even without All-Star playmaker Darius Garland, who is expected to stay on the sideline with an eye injury, the Cavaliers still possess too much firepower for the young Magic. Expect superstar guard Donavan Mitchell to take over once again, leading Cleveland to another resounding victory and covering an 8.5-point spread in the process.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Orlando Magic +295 Cleveland Cavaliers -365

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Odds and Picks

The Hawks recorded their first defeat of the Big 3 era of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets, 126-109. That bitter taste of defeat would definitely perk things up for Atlanta, which is tipped to cover the 7.5-point spread as the favorites.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Atlanta Hawks -305 Detroit Pistons +255

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Odds and Picks

The Hornets are holding their own despite missing the service of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball. Back-to-back wins vs. the Spurs and the Hawks should get them going when they take on the New York Knicks on the road. Charlotte is 2-1 in their last 3 encounters with New York.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Charlotte Hornets +250 New York Knicks -300

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds and Picks

The Bucks dominated the Nets in their last 10 head-to-head meetings, sporting an impressive 7-3 record. However, most of these recent wins by the Bucks came without one or both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the floor. The Nets might be 1-2 but don’t be fooled by the record. Brooklyn is healthier than they have ever been this season and that should serve as a warning not only for the Bucks but for the rest of the field.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Brooklyn Nets +150 Milwaukee Bucks -170

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Odds and Picks

The Sixers finally broke into the winning circle after trouncing the Indiana Pacers, 120-106 on Tuesday. Expect Philadelphia to record their first win streak tonight with Joel Embiid and James Harden finally building some synergy together. The Raptors might be long, gritty, and athletic, yet it’s hard to beat two all-world talents playing on the same team.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Philadelphia 76ers -128 Toronto Raptors +108

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Odds and Picks

Coming off a 120-102 win over the previously undefeated Boston Celtics, the Bulls will enter the game in high morale, confident of recording their first back-to-back wins of the season against the rebuilding Pacers. And why not, the Bulls are 3-0 against Indiana in their last three face-offs, averaging 114 points per contest.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Indiana Pacers +255 Chicago Bulls -305

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds and Picks

What makes the Spurs’ 3-1 start surprising to many is their wins against legitimate playoff contenders like the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. San Antonio would certainly convert more non-believers if they can pull off another win against the Wolves on their home court. Minnesota will certainly make amends for their embarrassment, but I can see San Antonio pulling the rug from under them once again in the rematch.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker San Antonio Spurs +330 Minnesota Timberwolves -410

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz Odds and Picks

The Jazz are 1-5 in their last 6 games when playing at home against Houston but are 7-3 in their last 10 head-to-heads. Still licking their wounds from their Tuesday defeat, Utah is going to be a lot more prepared in their rematch this Wednesday. Expect Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen to take the lead for the Jazz en route to a double-digit lead.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Houston Rockets +250 Utah Jazz -300

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Odds and Picks

At the age of 37, LeBron James proves he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the league. Unfortunately, it is the other way around for his team. The Los Angeles Lakers have remained winless into the second week of the 2022-23 NBA season and everybody but themselves know what is the biggest problem. The Nuggets, which defeated the Lakers 2 out of the last three, are tipped to give them a lot more headaches with back-to-back reigning MVP Nikola Jokic running the show.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Los Angeles Lakers +180 Denver Nuggets -210

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers Odds and Picks

It’s becoming a lot clearer by now that Damian Lillard now has a new running mate in the Blazers’ backcourt. Anfernee Simmons has shown to the world that he’s more than capable of filling the shoe left by CJ McCollum. In just four games, the 23-year-old is looking like the perfect sidekick to Lillard in his quest for his first championship ring. While it’s way too early to buy the hype, the youngster can build his case with an impressive outing against one of the toughest defenses in basketball – the Miami Heat.