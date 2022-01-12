NBA Betting Picks: Celtics vs Pacers Preview, Prediction and Picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, the Boston Celtics (20-21) are aiming to extend their winning streak to three games versus the Indiana Pacers (15-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Will Malcolm Brogdon and the Pacers win their first head-to-head contest versus the Celtics since Dec. 27, 2020?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers News

Leading into Wednesday night’s intraconference rematch, the Celtics are 19-21-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Pacers are 21-19-1 against the spread. The start time for this game is 7 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live through Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Boston. Per Land of Basketball’s historical database, based on 183 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Boston is 102-81 versus Indiana.

Plus, in the past three meetings, the C’s are a perfect 3-0 against them. On Monday, the first time these teams met during the regular season, Boston won 101-98 in overtime at TD Garden. In other news, Celtics guard Payton Pritchard could play tonight. He has missed the last four games due to COVID-19. There is a chance he’ll start over Dennis Schroder versus the Pacers. The second-year player is averaging 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. Pritchard was selected 26th overall by the organization in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Payton Pritchard could make his return on Wednesday night after being sidelined for the last four games https://t.co/a44Ac4BlSJ — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 11, 2022

Celtics vs Pacers NBA Betting Lines and Odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 210.5

Point spread: Celtics -3 (-109)

Best moneyline: Celtics -147, Pacers +127

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart (doubtful) | SG Payton Pritchard (questionable)

Pacers: SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | SF Justin Anderson (questionable) | SG Caris LeVert (questionable) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (questionable) | C Goga Bitadze (questionable) | SG Chris Duarte (questionable)

Caris LeVert and Goga Bitadze have exited health and safety protocols. They are listed as questionable for Wednesday vs Celtics. Chris Duarte (personal reasons) is also questionable. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) January 11, 2022

Celtics vs Pacers Preview

Furthermore, in the Celtics’ 101-98 overtime win over the Pacers at TD Garden, guard Jaylen Brown added one more double-double to his career total. He closed out his performance with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 44 minutes spent on the court. Likewise, forward Jayson Tatum earned one more double-double as well, contributing 24 points, 12 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 42 minutes played. Both Eastern Conference teams need consistency.

In the fourth quarter, while Indiana did outscore Boston 29 to 21, at least the C’s prevented them from taking the lead at the end. The Celtics shot 35-for-88 (39.8%) from the field and 8-for-28 (28.6%) from three-point range. Not to mention, Boston outscored Indiana 48 to 36 in the free throw lane. After obtaining back-to-back wins, they are 13-8 at home, 7-13 away and 10-10 ATS on the road this season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 54.7% probability of winning.

On the other side, in the Pacers’ three-point loss versus the Celtics, Torrey Craig scored a team-high 19 points in 31 minutes of action. Lance Stephenson had 14 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 31 minutes played, too. Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Keifer Sykes and Jeremy Lamb each put up 11 points. For a reminder, Malcolm Brogdon did not play in Monday’s game. So, keep this point in mind prior to placing any bets.

Aside from rebounds and points scored in the paint, Indiana had the superior performance, especially at the free throw line. They shot 36-for-94 (38.3%) from the floor and 11-for-37 (29.7%) from behind the arc. Boston was fortunate to pull away with a victory after finishing with 20 turnovers. Including this defeat, the team is now 3-16 away, 12-10 at home and 13-8-1 ATS at home this season.

Projected Starting Lineup

Celtics: PG Payton Pritchard | SG Romeo Langford | SF Jaylen Brown | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Pacers: PG Malcolm Brogdon | SG Caris LeVert | SF Justin Holiday | PF Domantas Sabonis | C Myles Turner

Celtics vs Pacers Prediction

Besides contrasting these teams’ records, the total for tonight’s contest is set at 210.5. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 69% of bettors are anticipating the Pacers will cover the spread at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Upon further review of the total consensus, 58% of gamblers are predicting the total will go over 210.5. So far this season, Boston is 16-10 as a favorite, 4-11 as an underdog and 10-10 ATS away, whereas Indiana is 10-12 as a favorite, 5-14 as an underdog and 13-8-1 ATS at home.

After viewing the available betting trends, the Celtics are 1-4 ATS in their past five performances. Notwithstanding the total going over in four of their previous five games on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the total has gone under in five of Boston’s last six matches versus Central Division opponents. Next, the C’s are 2-6 ATS in their past eight contests this season. Lastly, the team is 8-3 straight up in their previous 11 games versus Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Pacers, they are 4-1 ATS in their last five performances. Also, the total has gone over in five of their past seven contests versus the Celtics. Next, Indiana is 6-14 SU in the team’s previous 20 matches versus Atlantic Division opponents. All things considered, think about picking the Pacers to win and cover the spread at home. If you have never placed a bet on an NBA game, take the time to read through our handicap betting guide.

Celtics vs Pacers Betting Pick

Pick the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 210.5. Boston is a three-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.