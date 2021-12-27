NBA Betting Picks: Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

In tonight’s interconference battle, the Boston Celtics (16-17) are facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) at Target Center. Will the Timberwolves earn their first head-to-head win versus the Celtics since Feb. 22, 2016?

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves news

Leading into Monday night’s contest, the Celtics are 17-15-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Timberwolves are 16-16 against the spread. The start time for this game is 8 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Boston. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 61 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Boston is 41-20 versus Minnesota. The Celtics have won the last nine consecutive encounters against the Timberwolves.

As mentioned above, Minnesota has not defeated Boston since Feb. 22, 2016, when the team won 124-122 at Target Center. Switching gears, the top story for tonight’s matchup pertains to the injury report for both teams. The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Bruno Fernando, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith and Sam Hauser. While the C’s are vulnerable, the Timberwolves are in the same situation. They will be missing D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, Naz Reid, Anthony Edwards and McKinley Wright IV.

Naz Reid also in health and safety protocols. https://t.co/Vcq7BaeG0c — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) December 27, 2021

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 214.5

Point spread: Celtics -5.5 (-115)

Best moneyline: Celtics -240, Timberwolves +200

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Celtics: C Al Horford (probable) | C Enes Freedom (probable) | SG Dennis Schroder (out) | SG Josh Richardson (out indefinitely) | SF Jayson Tatum (out) | PF Grant Williams (out) | C Bruno Fernando (out) | SF Aaron Nesmith (out) | SF Sam Hauser (out)

Timberwolves: PG Patrick Beverley (questionable) | PG D’Angelo Russell (out) | C Karl-Anthony Towns (out) | PF Taurean Prince (out) | SG Josh Okogie (questionable) | PF Jarred Vanderbilt (out) | C Naz Reid (out) | SG Anthony Edwards (out) | PG McKinley Wright IV (out)

Celtics' Jayson Tatum enters NBA's health and safety protocols, out vs. Timberwolves via @TheAthletic https://t.co/BnDXGgnID0 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 27, 2021

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview

Moreover, in the Celtics’ 117-113 road loss versus the Bucks on Christmas Day, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each contributed 25 points. Guard Marcus Smart accumulated 19 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 40 minutes spent on the court, too. In the third quarter, the Bucks outscored them 43 to 32. Milwaukee also out-rebounded Boston 48 to 44.

In addition to the C’s surrendering 56 points in the free throw lane, they struggled to sink their short-range shots. Boston shot 38-for-89 (42.7%) from the floor and 17-for-45 (37.8%) from behind the arc. Counting this 11th road loss, the team is now 7-11 away, 9-6 at home, 10-8 ATS on the road this season. They have won just four of their past 10 games.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 57.7% chance of winning.

As for the Timberwolves, last Thursday, in their 128-116 road loss against the Jazz, guard Malik Beasley scored a team-high 33 points in 43 minutes played. Guard D’Angelo Russell added another double-double to his career total, amassing 19 points, 7.0 rebounds and 14 assists in 41 minutes of action. In the opening quarter, Utah outscored Minnesota 35 to 27.

Plus, Minnesota shot 45-for-101 (44.6%) from the field and 17-for-45 (37.8%) from three-point range. The Timberwolves allowed 60 points in the key as well. Ultimately, the team has now lost six of their previous 10 games. They are 9-9 at home, 6-8 away and 8-10 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Romeo Langford | PF Joe Johnson | C Robert Williams III

Timberwolves: PG Patrick Beverley | SG Malik Beasley | SF Jake Layman | PF Jaden McDaniels | C Nathan Knight

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Additionally, the total for Monday night’s interconference matchup is set at 214.5. Per the spread consensus, 62% of gamblers are expecting the Celtics to cover the spread at Target Center. Concerning the point total consensus, 77% of bettors are predicting the total will go over 214.5. Thus far, Boston is 13-6 as a favorite, 3-11 as an underdog and 10-8 ATS away, whereas Minnesota is 8-5 as a favorite, 7-12 as an underdog and 8-10 ATS at home.

For intriguing betting trends, the Celtics are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six performances. They are also 3-6 straight up in their previous nine games. Next, Boston is a flawless 9-0 ATS in the team’s past nine matches versus Minnesota at Target Center. However, the C’s are 1-5 SU in their last six road contests, and they are 1-6 SU in their past seven matches against Western Conference opponents. Of course, the team is 5-0 ATS in their previous five games at Target Center.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS in their past six performances. And, the total has gone over in eight of their last nine games. Also, they are 4-2 SU in their previous six contests played. Next, the total has gone over in five of Minnesota’s past six head-to-head matches versus Boston. Taking under consideration all of this information, pick the Celtics to win, but the Timberwolves could cover the spread. To learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves betting pick

Pick the Celtics to win, the Timberwolves will cover the spread and the total will go over 214.5. Boston is a 5.5-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

