NBA Betting Picks: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks preview, prediction and picks

In Thursday night’s Eastern Conference rivalry contest, the Boston Celtics (18-20) are facing off versus the New York Knicks (18-20) at Madison Square Garden. Will Julius Randle and the Knicks take the lead in the season series versus the Celtics?

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks news

Heading into tonight’s intraconference clash, the Celtics are 19-18-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Knicks are 17-21 against the spread. The tip-off time is 7:30 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via TNT and NBA League Pass. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, these two historical franchises have played one another 483 times during the regular season all-time. Boston is 298-185 versus New York. Nonetheless, in the previous three meetings, the Knicks are 2-1 against them.

Furthermore, so far this season, the series is split 1-1. On Dec. 18, 2021, the second meeting of this regular season, Boston won 114-107 at Madison Square Garden. On another important subject, Knicks guard Kemba Walker reportedly has no structural damage in his knee. Head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked by reporters about the 11-year veteran’s current status. He said, “It came back positive, so just soreness. He warmed up in Oklahoma City, tweaked something.” Prior to his injury, Walker was averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

Doctors find Kemba has no structural damage in knee

"It came back positive — so just soreness," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He warmed up in OKC, tweaked something."

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 208.5

Point spread: Celtics -1.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Celtics -123, Knicks +103

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks injury report

Celtics: SG Payton Pritchard (questionable) | SG Brodric Thomas (questionable)

Knicks: PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) | PG Kemba Walker (out) | C Nerlens Noel (questionable)



Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks preview

Additionally, in the Celtics’ 99-97 home loss versus the Spurs on Wednesday, shooting guard Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 30 points in 35 minutes on the court. Forward Jayson Tatum closed out his performance with 19 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 38 minutes played. It should go without saying that this game was closer than it should have been.

Upon further review of the box-score game statistics, the C’s shot 40-for-90 (44.4%) from the field and 9-for-29 (31%) from three-point range. Despite outscoring San Antonio 54 to 48 in the paint, Boston failed to take advantage of their 17 turnovers. Including this defeat, the team is 11-8 at home, 7-12 away and 10-9 ATS on the road this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 53.9% chance of winning.

As for the Knicks, on Tuesday, in their 104-94 home win over the Pacers, forward RJ Barrett led his team in scoring with 32 points in 42 minutes played. Forward Julius Randle added one more double-double to his career total, finishing his performance with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 39 minutes spent on the court. In the opening quarter, New York outscored them 32 to 25.

Though, it appeared the team coasted throughout the second half. They outrebounded Indiana 51 to 35, but New York sank only six three-pointers. The Knicks shot 39-for-80 (48.8%) from the floor and 6-for-28 (21.4%) from behind the arc. This win ended their two-game skid. The team is now 8-11 at home, 10-9 away and 7-12 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart | SG Romeo Langford | SF Jaylen Brown | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Knicks: PG Miles McBride | SG Evan Fournier | SF RJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | C Mitchell Robinson

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction

Moving on to other betting statistics, the total for tonight’s rivalry matchup is set at 208.5. Concerning the spread consensus, 69% of bettors are assuming the Celtics will cover the spread at Madison Square Garden. Referencing the point total consensus, 65% of gamblers are hoping the total will go over 208.5. Thus far, Boston is 14-9 as a favorite, 4-11 as an underdog and 10-9 ATS away, while New York is 15-9 as a favorite, 3-11 as an underdog and 7-12 ATS at home.

For noteworthy betting trends, the Celtics are 1-4 ATS in their past five performances. Not to mention, the total has gone under in 11 of Boston’s last 16 games versus Eastern Conference opponents. Next, the C’s are 8-3 straight up in their previous 11 contests against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and they are 0-5 SU in their last five road games. Lastly, team is 10-4 SU in their past 14 head-to-head games versus New York.

On the flip side, the Knicks are 4-2 ATS in their previous six performances. Also, the total has gone under in five of their past six contests. And, New York is 6-12 SU in the team’s last 18 games versus Eastern Conference opponents. Next, the total has gone under in six of their previous nine contests against the Celtics. In summary, the Knicks are in better shape at the moment, so they could win and cover the spread. If you are new to sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks betting pick

Pick the Knicks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 208.5. New York is a 1.5-point underdog at home with BetOnline.

