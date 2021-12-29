NBA Betting Picks: Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers preview, prediction and picks

In Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference clash, the Charlotte Hornets (18-17) are playing the Indiana Pacers (14-20) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Will Malcolm Brogdon and the Pacers earn their first head-to-head win versus the Hornets since Feb. 25, 2020?

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers news

Leading into tonight’s intraconference battle, the Hornets are 21-14 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Pacers are 16-17-1 against the spread. The tip-off time for this contest is 7 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live through Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, NBA League Pass and Bally Sports Southeast. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have faced off 119 times during the regular season all-time. Indiana is 70-49 versus Charlotte.

However, the Hornets are a flawless 4-0 against them in their past four head-to-head games. On Nov. 19, 2021, the second meeting this season, Charlotte won 121-118 at Spectrum Center. In other news, Hornets head coach James Borrego informed media reporters that small forward Jalen McDaniels could take over for Miles Bridges in tonight’s matchup versus the Pacers. This season, the third-year player is averaging 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. His field goal shooting percentage is also 52.2%.

James Borrego said Jalen McDaniels could start again in Miles Bridges' place when the #Hornets play in Indiana tomorrow. He liked how McDaniels fit with the first group last night. Also said he could go smaller and force the bigger Pacers to match up with them. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) December 28, 2021

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 229

Point spread: Pacers -3 (-105)

Best moneyline: Hornets +125, Hornets -145

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers injury report

Hornets: PF Miles Bridges (questionable) | PF P.J. Washington (questionable) | SG Scottie Lewis (questionable)

Pacers: SF Jeremy Lamb (probable) | SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (questionable)

Hornets will be without Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Scottie Lewis Wednesday night in Indy. All three are in the health and safety protocols. I expect for Brogdon and Lamb to be questionable. They’re day-to-day. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) December 28, 2021

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers preview

Furthermore, on Monday, in the Hornets’ 123-99 home win over the Rockets, guard Terry Rozier led his team in scoring, accumulating 27 points in 27 minutes played. Kelly Oubre Jr. closed out his performance with 18 points and 3.0 rebounds in 30 minutes spent on the court. Charlotte scored a total of 64 first-half points. The Rockets have several road losses, but this was still a terrific win for the Hornets.

Not to mention, they outscored the Rockets 50 to 38 in the free throw lane. Charlotte shot 47-for-88 (53.4%) from the field and 18-for-41 (43.9%) from behind the arc. After this victory, the team has won back-to-back games. Though, they have won just four of their last 10 contests. The Hornets are now 9-4 at home, 9-13 away and 10-12 ATS on the road this season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers have a 50.7% chance of winning.

As for the Pacers, in their 113-105 road loss versus the Bulls on Sunday, guard Caris LeVert scored a team-high 27 points in 39 minutes of action. Forward Myles Turner contributed 19 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36 minutes played as well. While Indiana did out-rebound Chicago 45 to 40 and generated 62 points in the key, the team’s defensive effort was not sufficient.

Upon further review of the box-score game statistics, they shot 41-for-94 (43.6%) from the floor and 8-for-30 (26.7%) from three-point range. Plus, the Pacers surrendered 63 first-half points. Currently, the team has won five of their past 10 games. Now, Indiana is 3-13 away, 11-7 at home and 10-7-1 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Gordon Hayward | PF Jalen McDaniels | C Mason Plumlee

Pacers: PG Malcolm Brogdon | SG Chris Duarte | SF Caris LeVert | PF Domantas Sabonis | C Myles Turner

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s intraconference contest is set at 229. With respect to the spread consensus, 59% of bettors are predicting the Hornets will cover the spread at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Concerning the point total consensus, 64% of gamblers are expecting the total to go under 229. Thus far, Charlotte is 6-2 as a favorite, 12-15 as an underdog and 10-12 ATS away, while Indiana is 10-11 as a favorite, 4-9 as an underdog and 10-7-1 ATS at home.

For imperative betting trends, the Hornets are 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 performances. They are also 4-1 ATS in their last five contests versus the Pacers. Next, Charlotte is 4-1 straight up in the team’s past five head-to-head matches versus Indiana, and the team is 7-3 ATS in their previous 10 games. Lastly, the total has gone under in 10 of their past 11 contests when playing the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

As for the Pacers, they are 1-4 ATS in their last five performances. Also, the total has gone over in 10 of their previous 15 contests. And, Indiana is 5-1 SU at home in the team’s past six games. Next, the Pacers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five matches versus Southeast Division opponents. Considering these betting statistics, think about picking the Pacers to win and cover the spread. If you want to test your sports betting knowledge, check out our handicap betting guide.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers betting pick

Pick the Pacers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 229. Indiana is a three-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

