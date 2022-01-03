NBA Betting Picks: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction and picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, the Charlotte Hornets (19-18) are playing the Washington Wizards (18-18) at Capital One Arena. Will Bradley Beal and the Wizards obtain their first head-to-head win this season versus the Hornets?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards news

Heading into Monday night’s intraconference matchup, the Hornets are 22-15 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Wizards 17-18-1 against the spread. This contest will begin at 7 p.m. ET. For further details, the game will air live via Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Washington. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, based on 122 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Charlotte is 67-55 versus Washington. In the last three meetings, the Hornets are 2-1 against them.

So far this season, Charlotte is 2-0 versus Washington. On Nov. 22, 2021, the latest head-to-head encounter, the Hornets won 109-103 at Capital One Arena. On another topic, on Sunday, after the Hornets lost 133-99 at home versus the Suns, reporters asked forward Miles Bridges about his team’s game plan. “Both the games we played, they came out and hit us in the mouth,” he said. “We didn’t respond and that’s what it was.” That loss snapped their three-game winning streak. To add to the aforementioned statistics, they have won five of their past 10 games as well.

Payback? Not so much. “Both the games we played, they came out and hit us in the mouth,” Miles Bridges said. “We didn’t respond and that’s what it was.” Takeaways from the #Hornets rough loss to the Suns.https://t.co/pEU3hO2Fpq — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 3, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 231

Point spread: Wizards -2 (-110)

Best moneyline: Hornets +110, Wizards -130

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards injury report

Hornets: PF P.J. Washington (questionable) | C Vernon Carey Jr. (questionable) | SG Scottie Lewis (questionable)

Wizards: PG Spencer Dinwiddie (out indefinitely) | PG Raul Neto (out) | C Montrezl Harrell (out) | PF Davis Bertans (probable) | C Thomas Bryant (out indefinitely) | PG Aaron Holiday (out) | PG Brad Wanamaker (out) | PF Rui Hachimura (out)

The Wizards injury report has Anthony Gill back in protocols after he played last night. OUT:

Gill

Holiday

Neto

Dinwiddie

Harrell

Hachimura

Bryant

Wanamaker — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) January 2, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards preview

Moreover, in the Hornets’ 133-99 home loss versus the Suns on Sunday, guard LaMelo Ball scored a team-high 17 points in 23 minutes of action. Kelly Oubre Jr. ended his performance with 15 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21 minutes played. In the opening quarter, the Suns outscored them 36 to 27. Plus, Charlotte allowed 17 three-pointers. On top of displaying a sluggish defensive effort, the Hornets were out-rebounded 52 to 35.

Although they lost by 34 points and sinking more free throws would not have mattered, Charlotte still had a horrible showing at the line. They shot 12-for-21 (57.1%). After earning their fifth home loss of the season, they are now 9-5 at home, 10-13 away and 11-12 ATS on the road. The Hornets rank seventh in the Eastern Conference, trailing the top-ranked Bulls by 6.5 games.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 54.5% probability of winning.

As for the Wizards, on Saturday, in their 120-119 gut-wrenching loss at home against the Bulls, forward Kyle Kuzma added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 29 points, 12 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 40 minutes spent on the court. Likewise, guard Bradley Beal finished his performance with one more career double-double, too. He accumulated 27 points, 2.0 rebounds and 17 assists in 43 minutes played. In a close contest like this one, every shot attempt was important.

Despite outscoring Chicago 72 to 30 in the paint, Washington wasted opportunities to score more points off their 15 turnovers. Not to mention, the Wizards struggled with their threes. They shot 6-for-27 (22.2%) from behind the arc. Following this home loss, they are now 9-6 at home, 9-12 away and 10-5 ATS at home. Washington ranks eighth overall in the Eastern Conference, and they trail Charlotte by only half a game.

Projected starting lineup

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier| SF Gordon Hayward | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Wizards: PG Bradley Beal | SG Corey Kispert | SF Kyle Kuzma | PF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | C Daniel Gafford

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference thriller is set at 231. Regarding the spread consensus, 72% of gamblers are putting their faith in the Wizards to cover the spread at Capital One Arena. According the point total consensus, 61% of bettors are expecting the total to go over 231. As of yet, Charlotte is 6-2 as a favorite, 13-16 as an underdog and 11-12 ATS away, whereas Washington is 9-6 as a favorite, 9-12 as an underdog and 10-5 ATS at home.

Prior to placing a bet, be sure to skim through the betting trends. The Hornets are 4-1 ATS in their previous five performances. They are also 5-0 ATS in their last five head-to-head contests versus the Wizards. Next, the total has gone under in five of Charlotte’s past five games, and the Hornets are 4-1 straight up in their previous five contests against the Wizards. Finally, the total has gone under in five of their last six matches versus Southeast Division opponents.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are 5-1 ATS in their past six performances this season. And, the team is 4-10 SU in their previous 14 contests. Next, Washington is 10-4 SU in the team’s last 14 matches versus Charlotte at Capital One Arena. Lastly, the total has gone over in six of the Wizards’ past seven games against Eastern Conference opponents. In conclusion, think about picking the Wizards to win and cover the spread. If you want to learn more about sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the Wizards to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 231. Washington is a two-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.