NBA Betting Picks: Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction and picks

In Monday night’s Eastern Conference clash, the Chicago Bulls (20-10) are playing the Atlanta Hawks (15-17) at State Farm Arena. Will Zach LaVine and the Bulls earn their first head-to-head win versus the Hawks since Dec. 28, 2019?

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks news

Heading into tonight’s intraconference matchup, the Bulls are 19-11 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Hawks are 13-19 against the spread. The start time for this contest is 7:30 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live through Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago and NBA TV. Per Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have played one another 248 times during the regular season all-time. Overall, Chicago is 132-116 versus Atlanta. Nevertheless, in the last three meetings, the Hawks are a perfect 3-0 against them..

Last season, needless to say, Atlanta swept them. The Bulls have not defeated the Hawks since Dec. 28, 2019, when they won 116-81 at United Center. Fast forward to the present, Atlanta currently has 10 players out for tonight’s game due to COVID-19. Among the players listed on the injury report is Trae Young. The Hawks do have the minimum number of players available for this matchup. However, because the team has numerous players in the NBA health and safety protocols, they had to sign guard/forward Chaundee Brown to a 10-day contract. This is in accordance to the league’s hardship contract policy.

The Hawks are planning to sign G/F Chaundee Brown to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to sign on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 26, 2021

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 207.5

Point spread: Bulls -6 (-111)

Best moneyline: Bulls -240, Hawks +200

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks injury report

Bulls: PF Derrick Jones Jr. (out indefinitely) | SG Alex Caruso (out indefinitely) | PG Lonzo Ball (out indefinitely) | PF Patrick Williams (out for the season)

Hawks: PG Lou Williams (out) | PF Danilo Gallinari (out) | PF Solomon Hill (out for the season) | SF Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (out) | PF John Collins (out) | SF Wes Iwundu (out) | SG Kevin Huerter (out) | PG Trae Young (out) | SF De’Andre Hunter (out indefinitely) | C Onyeka Okongwu (out) | PF Jalen Johnson (out) | PG Sharife Cooper (out) | SG Malcolm Hill (probable)

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game (3/3): Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (health and safety protocols): Out

Onyeka Okongwu (health and safety protocols): Out

Lou Williams (health and safety protocols): Out

Trae Young (health and safety protocols): Out pic.twitter.com/bD2qrM44Ir — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 26, 2021

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks preview

Additionally, on Sunday, in the Bulls’ 113-105 home win over the Pacers, guard Zach LaVine scored a team-high 32 points in 33 minutes played. Forward DeMar DeRozan closed out his performance with 24 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26 minutes of action as well. The Bulls scored a total of 63 first-half points versus the Pacers.

Despite Indiana outscored Chicago 62 to 44 in the paint, the Bulls were more accurate with their shot attempts. They shot 43-for-76 (56.6%) from the field and 11-for-23 (47.8%) from three-point range. After this home victory, the team is now 11-4 at home, 9-6 away and 9-6 ATS on the road this season. Chicago has won three consecutive games.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 50.5% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Hawks’ 101-97 road loss versus the Knicks on Christmas Day, John Collins and Deion Wright each accumulated 20 points. Skylar Mays also ended his showing with 11 points and 2.0 assists in 23 minutes spent on the court. While the Bulls keep winning, the Hawks are in a slump at the moment. Without Trae Young, betting against Atlanta is almost a given.

In their 14-point defeat, Atlanta shot 33-for-87 (37.9%) from the floor and 13-for-38 (34.2%) from behind the arc. They did outscore the Knicks 36 to 28 in the free throw lane, but they missed too many shots to keep up with them. The team has lost seven of their last 10 games. And, the Hawks are 7-9 away, 8-8 at home and 7-9 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Bulls: PG Coby White | SG Zach LaVine | SF Javonte Green | PF DeMar DeRozan | C Nikola Vucevic

Hawks: PG Skylar Mays | SG Bogdan Bogdanovic | SF Cam Reddish | PF Gorgui Dieng | C Clint Capela

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference contest is set at 207.5. Regarding the spread consensus, 60% of bettors are pondering the possibility of the Bulls covering the spread at State Farm Arena. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 69% of gamblers are leaning towards the total going over 207.5. As of yet, Chicago is 15-5 as a favorite, 5-5 as an underdog and 9-6 ATS away, while Atlanta is 12-9 as a favorite, 3-8 as an underdog and 7-9 ATS at home.

Moving on to helpful betting trends, the Bulls are 6-3 ATS in their previous nine performances. They are also 7-2 straight up in their past nine contests. Next, Chicago is 5-2 ATS in the team’s last seven matches versus Atlanta at State Farm Arena. To add to these betting statistics, the Bulls are 4-2 ATS in their previous six matches against Eastern Conference opponents. Finally, the team is 8-2 SU in their past 10 contests played in December.

As for the Hawks, they are 2-5 ATS in their last seven performances. Also, the total has gone under in four of their previous five contests. Also, they are 0-8 ATS in their past eight games played at home. For one more notable observation, the total has gone under in four of Atlanta’s past six games versus Chicago. So, think about picking the Bulls to win. Though, the Hawks will likely cover the spread. If you are new to sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks betting pick

Pick the Bulls to win, the Hawks will cover the spread and the total will go over 207.5. Chicago is a six-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

