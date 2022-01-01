NBA Betting Picks: Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction and picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference contest on New Year’s Day, the Chicago Bulls (23-10) are playing the Washington Wizards (18-17) at Capital One Arena. Will Bradley Beal and the Wizards spoil the Bulls’ six-game winning streak?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards news

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics, the Bulls are 21-12 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Wizards 16-18-1 against the spread. The tip-off time for this contest is 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live via NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington. According to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 233 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Chicago is 126-107 versus Washington. These Eastern Conference competitors have yet to play one another this season, but the Bulls are 2-1 against the Wizards in their last three meetings.

On Feb. 8, 2021, the last time these teams met, Washington won 105-101 at United Center. On another subject, after the Bulls defeated the Pacers on Friday, forward DeMar DeRozan spoke with reporters after the game about his game-winning, three-pointer on one leg. DeRozan said, “We’ve been battling COVID protocols for it feels like two months. For the team to hold on and sustain like we’re doing… speaks volumes to what type of team we are and what type of team we can be once we get back to full strength.” He also said the team would not have won without Coby White’s season-high of 24 points.

DeRozan: "We’ve been battling COVID protocols for it feels like 2 months. For the team to hold on and sustain like we’re doing and end the year off atop our conference speaks volumes to what type of team we are and what type of team we can be once we get back to full strength." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 1, 2022

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 218.5

Point spread: Bulls -1.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Bulls -123, Wizards +103

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards injury report

Bulls: PF Ersan Ilyasova (questionable) | SG Alex Caruso (out indefinitely) | C Tony Bradley (questionable) | SF Alfonso McKinney (questionable) | PG Lonzo Ball (out indefinitely) | PF Patrick Williams (out for the season) | C Marko Simonovic (questionable)

Wizards: PG Spencer Dinwiddie (out indefinitely) | PG Raul Neto (out) | C Montrezl Harrell (out) | PF Davis Bertans (out) | C Thomas Bryant (out indefinitely) | PG Aaron Holiday (out) | PG Brad Wanamaker (out) | PF Rui Hachimura (questionable)

The latest Wizards injury report continues to list Dinwiddie, Neto, Holiday, Harrell, Hachimura, Bryant and Bertans OUT, with Wanamaker now added to the list. They host the Bulls tomorrow. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 31, 2021

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards preview

Furthermore, in the Bulls’ 108-106 road win over the Pacers on Friday, forward DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 28 points in 35 minutes of action. Guard Coby White closed out his showing with 24 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 minutes played. As stated above, White’s 24 points was a season-high. While Indiana out-rebounded Chicago 55 to 42, the Bulls made a total of 12 three-pointers.

Not to mention, the team was superior at the free throw line, shooting 26-for-30 (86.7%) overall. However, even then, the Bulls allowed 58 points in the paint. This game was probably closer than it should have been. Chicago shot 35-for-86 (40.7%) from the field and 12-for-27 (44.4%) from three-point range. After this away victory, the team is now 11-6 away, 12-4 at home and 10-7 ATS on the road this season. For a reminder, the Bulls have won six consecutive games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wizards have a 51.6% probability of winning.

As for the Wizards, on Thursday, in their 110-93 home win versus the Cavaliers, guard Bradley Beal added one more double-double to his career total, contributing 29 points, 6.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes played. Forward Kyle Kuzma also ended his performance with another double-double. Kuzma had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34 minutes spent on the court.

In their 17-point win, Washington outscored Cleveland 68 to 44 in the paint. Plus, they outscored the Cavs 33 to 21 in the third quarter. For close-range shooting, they displayed a decent effort. They shot 45-for-90 (50%) from the floor and 9-for-29 (31%) from behind the arc. Following this much-needed victory, the Wizards are 9-5 at home, 9-12 away and 9-5 ATS at home.

Projected starting lineup

Bulls: PG Coby White | SG Zach LaVine | SF DeMar DeRozan | PF Javonte Green | C Nikola Vucevic

Wizards: PG Bradley Beal | SG Deni Avdija | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Daniel Gafford

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Moreover, the total for this New Year’s Day matchup is set at 218.5. Regarding the spread consensus, 55% of gamblers are expecting the Bulls to cover the spread at Capital One Arena. Referring to the point total consensus, 90% of bettors are predicting the total will go over 218.5. So far this season, Chicago is 18-5 as a favorite, 5-5 as an underdog and 10-7 ATS away, whereas Washington is 9-6 as a favorite, 9-11 as an underdog and 9-5 ATS at home.

For crucial betting trends, the Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their previous five performances. They are 6-0 straight up in their past six games as well. Next, Chicago is 7-2 ATS in the team’s last nine matches versus Washington, and the Bulls are 7-2 SU in their previous nine contests against the Wizards. Finally, the team is 8-1 ATS in their past nine road games at Capital One Arena.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are 4-9 SU in their last 13 performances. Also, they are 14-6 SU in their previous 20 contests at home. Next, the total has gone over in four of Washington’s past six games. And, the total has gone over in five of their last six contests versus Eastern Conference opponents. Taking everything into account, pick the Bulls to win and cover the spread. If you want to learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the Bulls to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218.5. Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.