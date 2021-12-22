NBA Betting Picks: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics preview, picks and prediction

In Monday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) are playing the Boston Celtics (15-16) at TD Garden. Will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics spoil the Cavs’ six-game winning streak?

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics news

Comparing betting statistics for tonight’s intraconference showdown, the Cavaliers are 25-5-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Celtics are 15-15-1 against the spread. This contest will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. The available channels include Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Boston. Per Land of Basketball’s database, these two teams have played one another 218 times head-to-head in the regular season all-time. Boston is 135-83 versus the Cavs.

Additionally, in the previous three meetings, the Cavs are 2-1 against them. This season, the series is split 1-1. On Nov. 15, Boston defeated Cleveland 98-92 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Anyways, yesterday morning, the Cavs signed forward Justin Anderson and center Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts. So far, through a total of 226 games played in his career, Anderson is averaging 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and nearly 1.0 assist per game. When he last played, Kornet was averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

OFFICIAL: #Cavs sign F Justin Anderson and C Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts via the NBA's hardship exception. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 21, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 212.5

Point spread: Celtics -5.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Cavaliers +185, Celtics -215

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics injury report

Cavaliers: C Ed Davis (out) | SG Denzel Valentine (out indefinitely) | C Jarrett Allen (out) | SG Collin Sexton (out for the season) | SF Dylan Windler (out indefinitely) | SF Isaac Okoro (out) | PF Lamar Stevens (out indefinitely) | PF Evan Mobley (out) | SG RJ Nembhard

Celtics: C Al Horford (out) | PF Jabari Parker (out) | SG Josh Richardson (out indefinitely) | PF Juan Hernangomez (out) | C Robert Williams III (probable) | PF Grant Williams (out) | SG Brodric Thomas (out) | SF Sam Hauser (out)

Seven players remain in protocol for Celtics heading into Wednesday vs Cavs. No other injuries on their report. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 21, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics preview

Furthermore, on Saturday, in the Cavaliers’ 119-90 road win over the Bucks, Cedi Osman led his team in scoring, putting up 23 points in 27 minutes on the court. Guard Darius Garland also closed out his performance with 22 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 32 minutes played. In the third quarter, Cleveland outscored Milwaukee 31 to 18.

On top of the Cavaliers outscoring them 46 to 34 in the paint, they shot 45-for-90 (50%) from the floor and 16-for-45 (35.6%) from three-point range. The Bucks are not playing as great right now as they did last season, but this was still a good win for the Cavs. They are now 10-5 away, 9-7 at home and 12-2-1 ATS on the road. The team is on a six-game winning streak.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 54.6% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Celtics’ 108-103 home loss against the 76ers on Monday, forward Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 30 points in 34 minutes of action. Enes Freedom and Marcus Smart each contributed 15 points, too. Combined with double-digit scoring, Freedom earned another career double-double after accumulating 11 rebounds in 40 minutes played.

Despite Boston outscoring Philadelphia 46 to 22 in the free throw lane, their perimeter defense was nonexistent. They allowed the Sixers to sink 10 threes. Following their sixth home loss of the season, the team has won just four of their last 10 games played. Boston is 8-6 at home, 7-10 away and 6-7-1 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Cavaliers: PG Darius Garland | SG Ricky Rubio | SF Dean Wade | PF Lauri Markkanen | C Kevin Love

Celtics: PG Dennis Schroder | SG Marcus Smart | SF Jaylen Brown | PF Jayson Tatum | C Robert Williams III

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics prediction

Moreover, the total for Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference rematch is set at 212.5. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 68% of bettors are expecting the Celtics to cover the spread at TD Garden. Referring to the point total consensus, 58% of gamblers are predicting the total will go over 212.5. Thus far, Cleveland is 9-0 as a favorite, 10-12 as an underdog and 12-2-1 ATS away, while Boston is 12-6 as a favorite, 3-10 as an underdog and 6-7-1 ATS at home.

For significant betting trends, the Cavaliers are 10-0 ATS in their past 10 performances. Plus, the total has gone under in five of their previous six games. Next, Cleveland is 3-10 straight up in the team’s last 13 matches versus Boston. And, the Cavs are 6-0 ATS in their past six contests on the road. Finally, Cleveland is 6-1 SU in the team’s previous seven matches against Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Celtics, they are 2-5 SU in their last seven performances. Also, the total has gone under in four of their past five games versus Eastern Conference opponents, and Boston is 5-0 SU in the team’s previous five head-to-head matches against Cleveland at TD Garden. Taking this information into account, pick the Cavs to win. Though, the C’s will cover the spread. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics betting pick

Pick the Cavs to win, the Celtics will cover the spread and the total will go over 212.5. Cleveland is a 5.5-point underdog on the road with BetOnline.

