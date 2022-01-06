NBA Betting Picks: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction and picks

For tonight’s Western Conference matchup, the Golden State Warriors (29-8) are preparing to play the New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) at Smoothie King Center. Will Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans end their three-game skid?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans news

Leading into Thursday night’s intraconference encounter, the Warriors are 23-13-2 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Pelicans are 16-22 against the spread. The start time for this contest is 8 p.m. ET. This game can be watched through Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Bay Area. Per Land of Basketball’s database, based on 65 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Golden State is 42-23 versus New Orleans. Plus, in the past three meetings, the Warriors are 2-1 against them. Keep in mind, Stephen Curry might not play in this one.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the first meeting of this ongoing regular season, Golden State won 126-85 at Chase Center. Regarding a quick update on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the third-year player made a statement on Wednesday. To summarize, he said, “As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me. I know there’s work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to put in the time necessary so I can get back on the floor with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level.” Williamson has not played this season due to a foot injury.

Here's the statement from Zion Williamson, released by the team, regarding his continued rehab in Portland. This is the first time we've heard from the Pels star since Media Day. pic.twitter.com/DEzKMgbVRs — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 5, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 213.5

Point spread: Warriors -2.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Warriors -140, Pelicans +120

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Warriors: SF Andre Iguodala (questionable) | PG Stephen Curry (questionable) | SG Klay Thompson (out indefinitely) | PF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable) | C James Wiseman (out indefinitely)

Pelicans: SG Tomas Satoransky (out) | PF Zion Williamson (out indefinitely) | SF Didi Louzada (out next 25 games) | PG Kira Lewis Jr. (out for the season)

Steph Curry said the way his left quad is feeling, he is “not optimistic” he will play tomorrow against the Pelicans. Doesn’t believe it’ll be an issue that lingers too long, but don’t expect to see him in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/jitkJgYiRi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans preview

Furthermore, on Wednesday, in the Warriors’ 99-82 road loss versus the Mavericks, forward Andrew Wiggins led his team in scoring, putting up 17 points in 32 minutes of action. Guard Stephen Curry ended his performance with 14 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 36 minutes played. However, Golden State’s offense was nonexistent against Dallas. They were outscored 29 to 15 in the fourth quarter.

In terms of three-point shooting, this was a horrible effort by Golden State’s starters. They shot 33-for-81 (40.7%) from the floor and 5-for-28 (17.9%) from behind the arc. The team has now lost three of their last 10 games. After this rare loss, the Warriors are 12-5 away, 17-3 at home and 9-7-1 ATS on the road this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 64.8% probability of winning.

On the other side, in the Pelicans’ 115-104 home loss against the Jazz on Monday, center Jonas Valanciunas scored a team-high 25 points in 30 minutes played. Guard Josh Hart closed out his night with 15 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 37 minutes spent on the court. Overall, while New Orleans did outscore Utah 50 to 38 in the paint, the team allowed 19 three-pointers on defense as well.

From long range, this win was one of the Jazz’s best performances of the season. The Pelicans have to improve their defense along the perimeter. Anyways, New Orleans shot 39-for-97 (40.2%) from the field and 12-for-46 (26.1%) from three-point range. They are now on a three-game skid, with losing five of their past 10 games. The team is 7-11 at home, 6-14 away and 10-8 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Warriors: PG Jordan Poole | SG Gary Payton II | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Draymond Green | C Kevon Looney

Pelicans: PG Devonte’ Graham | SG Josh Hart | SF Brandon Ingram | PF Herbert Jones | C Jonas Valanciunas

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Moreover, the total for Thursday night’s intraconference contest is set at 213.5. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 82% of gamblers are predicting the Warriors will cover the spread at Smoothie King Center. According to the point total consensus, 60% of bettors are anticipating the total will go over 213.5. So far this season, Golden State is 25-6 as a favorite, 4-2 as an underdog and 9-7-1 ATS away, while New York is 5-3 as a favorite, 8-22 as an underdog and 13-6-1 ATS at home.

For useful betting trends, the Warriors are 8-3 straight up in their last 11 performances. They are also 4-2 ATS in their past six contests versus the Pelicans. Next, New Orleans is 10-3 SU in their previous 13 games against Golden State. And, the total has gone over in four of the Warriors’ last five road contests. Finally, the total has gone under in six of the team’s past seven matches on the road versus New Orleans.

As for the Pelicans, they are 1-4 ATS in their previous five performances. Also, the total has gone over in five of their last six games. And, New Orleans is 4-2 ATS in the team’s past six home games this season. Next, the team is 1-7 ATS in their previous eight contests versus Western Conference opponents. All things considered, think about picking the Warriors to win and cover the spread. If you are striving to master the basics of sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans betting pick

Pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213.5. Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.