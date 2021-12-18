NBA Betting Picks: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Preview

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors (24-5 SU, 18-10-1 ATS) will travel to Toronto to battle the Raptors (13-15 SU, 13-15 ATS) at Scotiabank Arena. Golden State has won 4 of their last 5 games, while the Raptors have won 3 of their last 5. Will the Warriors, who will be significantly shorthanded, keep it close against a rested Raptors team at home?

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Lines and Odds

Sportsbook: BetUS

Over/Under: 203.5

Point spread: Raptors -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Warriors +320 , Raptors -380

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

For the Warriors, their injury report is nothing short of a laundry list. Steph Curry (rest), Andrew Wiggins (knee), Andre Igoudala (knee), Draymond Green (hip), Otto Porter (foot) and Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols) will all be out tonight. Klay Thompson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (knee) remain out.

For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (hip), Khem Birch (knee) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are questionable for tonight. Goran Dragic and David Johnson remain out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Preview

Warriors Will Be Short Handed

We’ve come to know the Golden State Warriors as the NBA’s best team, but the Warriors on the court tonight will be far from that. We can assume the Warriors are likely to start Damion Lee, Moses Moody, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and either Kevon Looney or Nemanja Bjelica. Off the bench we will see Gary Payton II and Chris Chiozza. They could opt to start Chiozza and/or Payton II as well.

It’s nearly impossible to provide any statistical background for this Warriors team that we’ll see out there. Many of the players listed as injured won’t even be in attendance for this game. But, it is likely that we’ll see an inspired effort from this short-handed squad. Any time the usual backups have a chance to get extended minutes, there’s some added motivation and a nothing-to-lose attitude that can make backing a team like that pretty interesting.

Raptors Treading Water

The Raptors are a perfectly average basketball team. According to Dunks and Threes, they are 12th in Adjusted Offensive Rating, 15th in Adjusted Defensive Rating and 14th in Adjusted Net Rating. They’ve been without OG Anunoby, perhaps their best player, since November 18th.

In that time, though, Scottie Barnes has risen as a nice talent. In his last eight games, Barnes is averaging 16.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, with 2 3PG on 42% shooting from three. He’s also grown defensively after starting the season slow. Barnes has long been lauded as a defensive stalwart, and his growth has been a pleasant site for the Raptors.

But even with Barnes’ development, the Raptors are 6-4 in their last ten games and have not been able to find consistency all season. The impending return of OG Anunoby may change that, but at the moment this is a .500 basketball team.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Prediction

There are plenty of unknowns in this game. We know who is gonna play for either side, barring any more Covid-related absences, but we do not know how this rag-tag group for the Warriors is gonna play.

While the Raptors are a solid team, they haven’t been great at home, going just 5-10 ATS on at Scotiabank this season. They are also banged up inside with Achiuwa, Birch and Onunoby likely out. The Warriors, while shorthanded, will be playing inspired basketball and have capable guards in Chris Chiozza and Damian Lee.

While I think the Raptors will pull out a win here, 9 points is way too many for a Warriors team with a winning pedigree this season built on defense. That mindset can carry over to the second unit tonight as they scrap to keep this game ugly. Back the depleted Warriors to give a valiant effort on the road and keep this one closer than expected.

