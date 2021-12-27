NBA Betting Picks: Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction and picks

In tonight’s interconference rematch, the Houston Rockets (10-23) are facing off versus the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) at Spectrum Center. Will Cade Cunningham and the Rockets obtain their second head-to-head win versus the Hornets this season?

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets news

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics, the Rockets are 16-16-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Hornets are 20-14 against the spread. The tip-off time for this matchup is 7 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports South, NBA League Pass and Bally Sports Southeast. According to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 64 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Houston is 47-17 versus Charlotte. Not to mention, in the previous three meetings, the Hornets are 2-1 against them.

However, on Nov. 27, the first meeting this season, Houston defeated Charlotte 146-143 in overtime at Toyota Center. In other news, in the Hornets’ 115-107 road win over the Nuggets last Thursday, the team tied a franchise record after overcoming a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Going into the final quarter, the score was 94-77 Nuggets. This was only the second time in history the Hornets won a game after trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter. The last time this happened was back on Nov. 23, 2015, when the team won 127-122 at home in overtime versus the Kings.

After trailing by 17, 94-77, to start Q4 the @hornets come from behind to win, 115-107, at DEN. This marks the second time in franchise history CHA has won a game after trailing by 17 points heading into Q4. First instance was on 11/23/15 vs. SAC #AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 24, 2021

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 235

Point spread: Hornets -6.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Rockets +225, Hornets -265

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets injury report

Rockets: PG D.J. Augustin (out) | PG John Wall (out indefinitely) | PG Kevin Porter Jr. (questionable) | SG Jalen Green (questionable) | SG Garrison Mathews (out) | SG Daishen Nix (probable)

Hornets: PF Miles Bridges (out) | SF Cody Martin (questionable) | PF P.J. Washington (out)

Add Rockets forward Garrison Mathews to the the health and safety protocols list. He joined D.J. Augustin as out. Mathews practiced and met with the media today. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green both listed as questionable. Sounded unlikely they would play both games in b-to-b. https://t.co/9rMw5OK7Yp — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 26, 2021

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

Furthermore, in the Rockets’ 118-106 road loss versus the Pacers last Thursday, center Christian Wood led his team in scoring, putting up 22 points in 31 minutes played. Rookie guard Jalen Green accumulated 20 points, 1.0 rebound and 2.0 assists in 25 minutes spent on the court as well. Despite the Rockets outscoring the Pacers 36 to 28 in the opening half, they were held to just 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Also, Indiana out-rebounded them 47 to 28 and scored 62 points in the free throw lane. In the Rockets’ 12-point defeat, they shot 35-for-80 (43.8%) from the floor and 15-for-37 (40.5%) from behind the arc. Following three consecutive losses, Houston is now 3-16 away, 7-7 at home and 9-9-1 ATS on the road this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 76.8% chance of winning.

As for the Hornets, last Thursday, in their surprising 115-107 victory over the Nuggets on the road, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a team-high 23 points in 32 minutes of action. Guard Terry Rozier closed out his performance with 17 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, too. The more shocking takeaway from this game was the fact that Charlotte outscored Denver 38 to 13 in the fourth quarter.

Though, while the Hornets allowed 50 points in the paint, they were the better free throw shooting team. They shot 21-for-24 (87.5%) from the line. Plus, the team shot 39-for-94 (41.5%) from the field and 16-for-47 (34%) from three-point range. After earning their ninth road win of the season, Charlotte is now 9-13 away, 8-4 at home and 10-2 ATS at home.

Projected starting lineup

Rockets: PG Eric Gordon | SG Jalen Green | SF David Nwaba | PF Jae’Sean Tate | C Christian Wood

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Gordon Hayward | PF Jalen McDaniels | C Mason Plumlee

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction

Moreover, the total for Monday night’s interconference matchup is set at 235. Referencing the spread consensus, 62% of gamblers are trusting the Hornets to cover the spread at Spectrum Center. Regarding the point total consensus, 69% of bettors are convinced the total will go under 235. Leading into this contest, Houston is 4-1 as a favorite, 6-22 as an underdog and 9-9-1 ATS away, whereas Charlotte is 5-2 as a favorite, 12-15 as an underdog and 10-2 ATS at home.

For notable betting trends, the Rockets are 1-5 ATS in their past six performances. The total has also gone over in Houston’s last five games. The team is 1-5 straight up in their previous six contests, too. Next, the Rockets are 16-4 SU in their past 20 matches versus the Hornets, and they are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents. Lastly, Houston is 4-2 SU in the team’s previous six contests versus Southeast Division opponents.

Additionally, on the other side, the Hornets are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 performances. And, the total has gone over in 10 of their past 14 games. Although, the total has gone under in 13 of Charlotte’s previous 19 contests versus Houston. Also, they are 1-7 SU in their last eight games played on a Monday. Therefore, consider picking the Hornets to win. But, the Rockets will cover the spread. If you are interested in learning more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets betting pick

Pick the Hornets to win, the Rockets will cover the spread and the total will go under 235. Charlotte is a 6.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

