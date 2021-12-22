NBA Betting Picks: Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, picks and prediction

In tonight’s interconference clash, the Houston Rockets (10-21) are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) at Fiserv Forum. Will Jrue Holiday and the Bucks extend their head-to-head winning streak to three games versus the Rockets?

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks news

Heading into Wednesday night’s matchup, the Rockets are 16-14-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Bucks are 13-19 against the spread. The tip-off time is 8 p.m. ET, and the contest will air live through AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBA League Pass. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 132 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Milwaukee is 72-60 versus Houston. Plus, in the past three meetings, the Bucks are 2-1 against them.

On Dec. 10, 2021, the first meeting of the regular season, Milwaukee defeated Houston 123-114 at Toyota Center. On another subject, the Rockets are hoping rookie guard Jalen Green will return to the active roster in the next three games. The team is also expecting guard Kevin Porter Jr. to come back after the Christmas break. Pertaining to contract negotiations, the organization offered third-year player Garrison Mathews a four-year, $8.2 million contract. This means, Danuel House is off the team; Houston waived House four days ago.

Jalen Green will 'hopefully' return in the next three games, "before Christmas break". Kevin Porter Jr. "right after" Christmas break. Jalen is "very close to playing". #Rockets — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) December 20, 2021

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 225

Point spread: Bucks -10 (-110)

Best moneyline: Rockets +405, Bucks -510

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Rockets: PG John Wall (out indefinitely) | PG Kevin Porter Jr. (questionable) | SG Jalen Green (out indefinitely)

Bucks: C Brook Lopez (out indefinitely) | SG Wesley Matthews (questionable) | SF Khris Middleton (questionable) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable) | C Bobby Portis (questionable) | SG Donte DiVencenzo (out indefinitely)

As of now, no new #Bucks have entered the health and safety protocol but Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo or Bobby Portis have not come out of it. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 21, 2021

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

Moreover, in the Rockets’ 133-118 road loss versus the Bulls on Monday, center Christian Wood picked up another career double-double, earning 23 points, 11 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 29 minutes played. Forward Jae’Sean Tate ended his performance with 16 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 22 minutes spent on the court. In spite of the Rockets outscoring the Bulls 35 to 28 in the fourth quarter, they surrendered a total of 73 first-half points.

In addition to Houston scoring 64 points in the free throw lane, they shot 44-for-78 (56.4%) from the field and 12-for-33 (36.4%) from behind the arc. After being handed their 14th road loss of the season, the team is now 3-14 away, 7-7 at home and 9-7-1 ATS on the road. Houston dropped to 14th in the Western Conference, trailing the top-eight teams by at least 5.5 games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 70.6% chance of winning.

As for the Bucks, on Saturday, in the Bucks’ 119-90 home loss against the Cavaliers, forward Jordan Nwora added one more double-double to his career total, accumulating 28 points, 11 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 42 minutes played. Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili had 17 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 42 minutes on the court. In the third quarter, the Cavs outscored them 31 to 18.

After skimming through the box-score game statistics, the Bucks allowed 46 points in the paint. For a team known for their superior defensive efforts, Milwaukee is not showing it. They definitely need Giannis Antetokounmpo to play tonight. In their 29-point defeat, the team shot 35-for-89 (39.3%) from the floor and 12-for-38 (31.6%) from three-point range. The Bucks are now 10-5 at home, 9-8 away, 8-9 ATS at home and rank fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Projected starting lineup

Rockets: PG Garrison Matthews | SG Eric Gordon | SF Jae’Sean Tate | PF Josh Christopher | C Christian Wood

Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday | SG Grayson Allen | SF Pat Connaughton | PF Jordan Nwora | C DeMarcus Cousins

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s interconference contest is set at 225. According to the spread consensus, 62% of gamblers are counting on the Bucks to cover the spread at Fiserv Forum. Regarding the point total consensus, 54% of bettors are leaning towards the total going under 225. At the present time, Houston is 4-1 as a favorite, 6-20 as an underdog and 9-7-1 ATS away, whereas Milwaukee is 17-6 as a favorite, 2-7 as an underdog and 5-10 ATS at home.

For crucial betting trends, the Rockets are 10-4 ATS in their previous 14 performances. The total has also gone over in six of their past seven contests. Next, Houston is 2-5 straight up in the team’s last seven games, and the team is 4-1 ATS in their previous five matches versus Milwaukee. Lastly, the Rockets are 1-4 SU in their past five head-to-head games against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

On the other side, the Bucks are 2-6 ATS in their last eight performances. Also, the total has gone under in four of their previous five games. And, Milwaukee is 13-5 SU in the team’s past 18 contests. Next, they are 1-7 ATS in their last eight matches versus Western Conference opponents. Considering these betting statistics, think about picking the Bucks to win, but the Rockets will cover the spread. If you want to learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting pick

Pick the Bucks to win, the Rockets will cover the spread and the total will go under 225. Milwaukee is a 10-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

