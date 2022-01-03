NBA Betting Picks: Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction and picks

In Monday’s interconference encounter, the Houston Rockets (10-27) are facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) at Wells Fargo Center. Can Jalen Green and the Rockets end their seven-game skid by defeating the Sixers?

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers news

Leading into this first-of-the-year matchup, the Rockets are 16-20-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the 76ers are 16-19 against the spread. The start time for this game is 7 p.m. ET. The contest will air live through AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Per Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have played one another 147 times head-to-head during the regular season. Houston is 74-73 versus Philadelphia all-time. In the past three meetings, the 76ers are a flawless 3-0 against them.

On May 5, 2021, the last time these teams met, Philadelphia won 135-115 at Toyota Center. In other news, during the Nuggets-Rockets game on Saturday, Houston’s Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly left the stadium after a halftime spat with assistant coach John Lucas. Although, tension began to arise when the coach called out both Porter Jr. and Christian Wood during the game. The third-year player not only had a heated exchange with Lucas, he allegedly threw an object.

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. leaves Toyota Center after halftime quarrel https://t.co/inyymLAlTC — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 2, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 221

Point spread: 76ers -13 (-110)

Best moneyline: Rockets +550, 76ers -750

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Rockets: SG Eric Gordon (questionable) | PG D.J. Augustin (questionable) | PG John Wall (out indefinitely) | SG Garrison Mathews (out) | PG Armoni Brooks (out) | C Alperen Sengun (out)

76ers: SF Danny Green (probable) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SF Matisse Thybulle (questionable) | SG Tyler Johnson (questionable) | SG Myles Powell (out) | SG Jaden Springer (out) | SF Aaron Henry (questionable)

Must correct my mistake. Augustin was cleared but Armoni Brooks now out in health and safety protocols. Apologies for the error. https://t.co/eawIOVvQzH — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 2, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

Additionally, on Saturday, in the Rockets’ 124-111 home loss versus the Nuggets, rookie guard Jalen Green led his team in scoring, acquiring 29 points in 28 minutes played. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31 minutes spent on the court, too. In the second quarter, Denver outscored them 47 to 24. To add insult to injury, the Rockets also allowed 46 made field goals.

In addition to the Nuggets out-rebounding them 46 to 36, the Rockets shot 37-for-85 (43.5%) from the floor and 16-for-42 (38.1%) from behind the arc. With this loss, the team’s losing streak was extended to seven games. Now, Houston is 7-10 at home, 3-17 away and 9-10-1 ATS on the road this season. The Rockets still rank dead last in the Western Conference.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 74.9% chance of winning.

On the other side, in the 76ers’ 110-102 upset road win over the Nets last Thursday, center Joel Embiid scored a team-high 34 points in 32 minutes of action. Guard Tyrese Maxey closed out his performance with 25 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 minutes played as well. In the opening quarter, Philadelphia outscored Brooklyn 39 to 31.

After evaluating the box-score game statistics, the Nets statistically played better basketball. Though, the big difference-maker in this contest was long-range shooting. Brooklyn shot 7-for-27 (25.9%) from three-point range. On the flip side, the 76ers were 13-for-32 (40.6%) After this surprising away win, they are 13-8 away, 6-8 at home, and 4-10 ATS at home. The team ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the top-ranked Bulls by 5.5 games.

Projected starting lineup

Rockets: PG Eric Gordon | SG Jalen Green | SF David Nwaba | PF Jae’Sean Tate | C Christian Wood

76ers: PG Tyrese Maxey | SG Seth Curry | SF Danny Green | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s interconference contest is set at 221. Referencing the spread consensus, 69% of bettors are trusting the 76ers to cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. Concerning the point total consensus, 90% of gamblers are hoping the total will go over 221. Thus far, Houston is 4-1 as a favorite, 6-26 as an underdog and 9-10-1 ATS away, while Philadelphia is 11-6 as a favorite, 8-10 as an underdog and 4-10 ATS at home.

Before wagering, it can sometimes help to review betting trends. The Rockets are 0-7 ATS in their last seven performances this season. Plus, they are 0-7 straight up in their previous seven contests. Next, Houston is 3-6 ATS in the team’s past nine head-to-head matches versus Philadelphia. And, the Rockets are 2-5 SU in their last seven games against the 76ers. Lastly, the total has gone over in eight of their past nine contests.

As for the 76ers, they are 4-8 ATS in their previous 12 performances. Also, they are 4-1 SU in their last five games played. Next, the total has gone under in four of Philadelphia’s past six matches versus Houston. To add to these betting statistics, the total has gone under in the Sixers’ previous five home games at Wells Fargo Center. All things considered, contemplate picking the 76ers to win and cover the spread. If you have never placed a bet, study our handicap betting guide.

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting pick

Pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 221. Philadelphia is a 13-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

