NBA Betting Picks: Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction and picks

In Wednesday night’s interconference matchup, the Houston Rockets (10-28) are aiming to defeat the Washington Wizards (19-18) at Capital One Arena. Will Jalen Green and the Rockets end their eight-game losing streak?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards news

Heading into tonight’s rare encounter, the Rockets are 16-21-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Wizards are 18-18-1 against the spread. The start time for this game is 7 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Washington. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have faced off 154 times during the regular season all-time. Washington is 81-73 versus Houston. However, the Rockets are 2-1 against them in their last three meetings.

On Feb. 15, 2021, the last time these teams met during the regular season, Washington won 131-119 at Capital One Arena. On another subject, the Wizards are reportedly signing Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. Over the course of a nine-year career, the center/power forward averaged 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. As of today, he has played in a total of 635 NBA games. To add to that news story, the Rockets suspended Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. one game each due to insubordination. The pair have already served their suspensions.

With Greg Monroe reportedly joining the Wizards on a 10-day, read this story from earlier this season on his journey the last few years and his reunion in the Wizards' org. with John Thompson III: https://t.co/AJUWcqmDH8 — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 5, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 227

Point spread: Wizards -7.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Rockets +267, Wizards -317

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards injury report

Rockets: PG John Wall (out indefinitely) | C Christian Wood (probable) | SG Kevin Porter Jr. (probable) | SG Armoni Brooks (out) | PF Usman Garuba (out indefinitely) | PG Armoni Brooks (out) | C Alperen Sengun (out)

Wizards: PG Spencer Dinwiddie (out indefinitely) | PG Raul Neto (probable) | C Montrezl Harrell (out) | C Thomas Bryant (out indefinitely) | PG Aaron Holiday (out) | PG Brad Wanamaker (out) | PF Rui Hachimura (out)

Wood practiced and he also did shooting after practice. He was on the other end with big men when I had the camera on here. He shot at this end later. https://t.co/mAOLYrtRvP — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 4, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards preview

Furthermore, on Monday, in the Rockets’ 133-113 blowout loss to the 76ers, forward Garrison Mathews led his team in scoring, finishing his performance with 23 points in 30 minutes of action. Jae’Sean Tate and Eric Gordon each closed out their night with 14 points, too. In the third quarter, Philadelphia outscored them 41 to 29. Not to mention, they outrebounded Houston 54 to 42.

The Rockets were overwhelmed in the key, especially considering they allowed 48 points and a 52.1% field goal shooting percentage. Houston shot 37-for-98 (41.6%) from the field and 15-for-44 (34.1%) from three-point range. After this loss, the team is 3-18 away, 7-10 at home and 9-11-1 ATS on the road this season. They are on an eight-game losing streak as well.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wizards have a 71.1% chance of winning.

On the other side, in the Wizards’ 124-121 home win over the Hornets on Monday, forward Kyle Kuzma added one more double-double to his carer total, accumulating 36 points, 14 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 41 minutes on the court. Guard Bradley Beal also contributed 35 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 43 minutes played. While the Hornets did outscore them 39 to 18 in the second quarter, the Wizards turned things around in the second half.

Washington hanged 40 points on Charlotte in the fourth quarter. But, they have to play better on defense. Aside from dealing with COVID-19 cases — much like any other team — they are surrendering a large sum of points almost every game. In their win over Charlotte, Washington shot 40-for-87 (46%) from the floor and 16-for-38 (42.1%) from behind the arc. Now, the Wizards are 10-6 at home, 9-12 away and 11-5 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Rockets: PG Eric Gordon | SG Jalen Green | SF David Nwaba | PF Jae’Sean Tate | C Christian Wood

Wizards: PG Bradley Beal | SG Corey Kispert | SF Kyle Kuzma | PF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | C Daniel Gafford

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s interconference matchup is set at 227. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 90% of bettors are convinced the Wizards will cover the spread at Capital One Arena. Referring to the point total consensus, 59% of gamblers are counting on the total going over 227. At this point during the regular season, Houston is 4-1 as a favorite, 6-27 as an underdog and 9-11-1 ATS away, while Washington is 10-6 as a favorite, 9-12 as an underdog and 11-5 ATS at home.

For vital betting trends, the Rockets are 0-8 ATS in their past eight performances. Plus, the total has gone over in nine of their last 10 games. Next, Houston is 0-8 straight up in the team’s previous eight contests. And, the total has gone over in four of their past five matches versus Southeast Division opponents. Lastly, the total has gone over in four of the Rockets’ last five contests against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.

As for the Wizards, they are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven performances. Also, the total has gone over in five of their past six contests. And, Washington is 5-10 SU in the team’s last 15 games played. Next, the Wizards are 3-8 SU in their past 11 contests played in January. In conclusion, think about picking the Wizards to win and cover the spread. For more in-depth sports betting advice, check out our handicap betting guide.

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the Wizards to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 227. Washington is a 7.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.