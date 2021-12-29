NBA Betting Picks: Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction and picks

In Wednesday night’s interconference thriller, the Los Angeles Clippers (17-17) are playing the Boston Celtics (16-18) at TD Garden. Will Jaylen Brown and the Celtics earn their first head-to-head win versus the Clippers this season?

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics news

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics for tonight’s interesting contest, the Clippers are 15-19 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Celtics are 17-16-1 against the spread. This must-watch game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will air live through Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, ESPN2, NBC Sports Boston and NBA League Pass. According to Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have played 135 games all-time against one another. Boston is 91-44 versus Los Angeles.

Plus, in the past three meetings, the C’s are 2-1 against them. However, on Dec. 8, 2021, the first meeting this regular season, Los Angeles won 114-111 at Staples Center. In other news, the Clippers singed forward/shooting guard James Ennis III to a 10-day hardship contract yesterday. The eighth-year player has averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the course of 390 games in his NBA career. Unfortunately, the team also added Brandon Boston Jr. to the league’s health and safety protocols. He is currently listed as doubtful for tonight’s game.

Earlier, the Clippers… – announced the signing of James Ennis.

– had Brandon Boston enter health and safety protocols. They’ll play the Celtics tonight. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 29, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 209.5

Point spread: Celtics -6 (-110)

Best moneyline: Clippers +200, Celtics -240

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics injury report

Clippers: PF Nicolas Batum (out) | SF Paul George (out indefinitely) | SF Kawhi Leonard (out indefinitely) | SG Reggie Jackson (out) | C Isaiah Hartenstein (out indefinitely) | SG Jay Scrubb (out) | PG Jason Preston (out) | SG Brandon Boston Jr. (doubtful) | PF Moses Wright (out)

Celtics: C Enes Freedom (out) | SG Dennis Schroder (out) | PG Marcus Smart (questionable) | SG Josh Richardson (probable) | SF Jayson Tatum (out) | C Bruno Fernando (out) | SF Aaron Nesmith (out) | SF Sam Hauser (probable)

There was a clerical error earlier — Schroder never actually left the protocols. The Celtics have six players out because of them for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. https://t.co/9iMdNkVhJK — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 29, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview

Additionally, on Monday, in the Clippers’ 124-108 home loss versus the Nets, forward Marcus Morris Sr. led his team in scoring, accumulating 24 points in 27 minutes on the court. Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson both ended their performances with 15 points as well. In the opening quarter, Brooklyn outscored Los Angeles 38 to 33. The Clippers also allowed 74 points in the key.

Defensively, this was one of the worst performances for Los Angeles this season. The Nets shot 56.8% from the field. In comparison, the Clippers shot 37-for-97 (38.1%) from the floor and 14-for-37 (37.8%) from behind the arc. Counting this 10th home loss of the season for Los Angeles, the team is now 12-10 at home, 5-7 away and 9-13 ATS on the road.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 71.3% chance of winning.

On the other side, in the Celtics’ 108-103 upset road loss against the Timberwolves on Monday, forward Jaylen Brown added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 26 points, 10 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 39 minutes played. Guard Payton Pritchard closed out his night with 24 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 45 minutes of action.

Boston finished with the same amount of rebounds as Minnesota. Nonetheless, the Timberwolves still outscored them 50 to 26 in the free throw lane. The C’s defense is not so great on the road, and it shows from game to game. They shot 33-for-89 (37.1%) from the field and 16-for-47 (34%) from three-point range, too. Following this loss, they are now 7-12 away, 9-6 at home and 7-7-1 ATS at home this season. Keep in mind, the Celtics and Clippers are on a two-game skid.

Projected starting lineup

Clippers: PG Eric Bledsoe | SG Luke Kennard | SF Terance Mann | PF Marcus Morris Sr. | C Ivica Zubac

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart | SG Romeo Langford | SF Jaylen Brown | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s interconference contest is set at 209.5. Moving on to the spread consensus, 60% of bettors are trusting the Celtics to cover the spread at TD Garden. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 93% of gamblers are expecting the total will go over 209.5. So far this season, Los Angeles is 15-10 as a favorite, 2-6 as an underdog and 6-6 ATS away, while Boston is 13-7 as a favorite, 3-11 as an underdog and 7-7-1 ATS at home.

For interesting betting trends, the Clippers are 2-4 ATS in their last six performances. They are also 1-5 straight up in their past six contests. Next, Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in the team’s previous five matches versus Boston. And, the Clippers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents. Lastly, the total has gone over in six of the team’s past seven matches versus the C’s when playing at TD Garden.

As for the Celtics, they are 3-7 SU in their previous 10 performances. Also, the total has gone over in eight of their last nine contests versus the Clippers. Not to mention, Boston is 9-3 SU at home in the team’s past 12 games. Next, the C’s are 0-4-1 ATS in their previous five contests against Western Conference opponents. In conclusion, think about picking the Celtics to win and cover the spread. If you are new to sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics betting pick

Pick the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 209.5. Boston is a six-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

