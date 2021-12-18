NBA Betting Picks: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Clippers (16-13 SU, 13-16 ATS) will travel to Oklahoma City to meet the Thunder (8-19 SU, 16-11 ATS) at the Paycom Center. Will the Clippers return to the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Wednesday? Or will the Thunder bounce back from a buzzer beating loss to the Pelicans on the same night?

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds and Lines

Sportsbook: BetUS

Over/Under: 211

Point spread: Clippers -6 (-110)

Moneyline: Thunder +200 , Clippers -240

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

For the Clippers, we are still waiting on the status of both Paul George and Nicolas Batum. George is still nursing a sprained right elbow and Batum is working his way back from a sprained right ankle. Both players are currently listed as questionable.

For the Thunder, Luguentz Dort is questionable with an ankle injury.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Clippers Winning Without George and Batum

Despite the fact that Paul George and Nicolas Batum have missed the last four games, the Clippers are still 3-1 over that stretch with wins over the Suns, Magic and Celtics.

The Clippers, for the most part, have been somewhat of a disappointment this season, at least offensively. They rank 26th in Adjusted Offensive Rating and 15th in Overall Adjusted Net Rating.

The saving grace, though, is that they are 4th in the NBA in Adjusted Defensive Rating per Dunks and Threes. They excel practically everywhere in opponent shooting efficiency, while limiting opponent offensive rebounds and forcing turnovers at the 9th highest clip.

Thunder Exceeding Expectations

The Thunder, by many metrics, are the worst team in the NBA. According to Dunks and Threes they are 30th in Adjusted Net Rating, 30th in Adjusted Offensive Rating and 24th in Adjusted defensive rating.

But while they hold a pretty bad 8-19 record, they’ve exceeded their ATS expectations all season long with an 18-11 ATS clip. They’ve also got some signature wins this season against the Lakers (twice) and the Raptors. They’re paced by Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, who is averaging 21.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 4.9 APG.

The Thunder have lost all three of their games so far during their current homestand and have dropped 11 of their last 14 games overall.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction

It’s hard to find a side to back here. If I had to pick, I would lean to the Thunder catching 6 points on their home floor. But, with the unknowns surrounding Paul George and Nicolas Batum, it’s probably best to stay away from the spread.

Instead, I am looking towards the total. Both of these teams like to play to the under. The Thunder are 16-10-1 to the under while the Clippers are 16-13 to the under. We also know the Thunder are the worst offensive team in the NBA while the Clippers are a top five defensive unit.

On the flip side, the Clippers struggle to put the ball in the basket and have not been an incredibly efficient team on the offensive end. With that, take the under at 211, down to 210, in a game where I’d be surprised to see both teams finish with 100 points.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetUS. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.