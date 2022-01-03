NBA Betting Picks: Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction and picks

In Monday’s interconference battle, the Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) are facing the Brooklyn Nets (23-11) at Barclays Center. Will the healthier Nets earn their first head-to-head win versus the Grizzlies since Jan. 4, 2019?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets news

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics, the Grizzlies are 22-15 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Nets are 14-19-1 against the spread. The tip-off time for this game is 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air live on these television channels: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, NBA TV and YES Network. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have played one another 49 times during the regular season all-time. Memphis is 26-23 versus Brooklyn.

In the previous four head-to-head meetings, the Grizzlies are a perfect 4-0 against them. On Jan. 8, 2021, the last time these teams met, Memphis won 115-110 at FedEx Forum. On another topic, Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut against the Pacers on Wednesday. In the 2020-21 NBA season, the seven-time All-Star averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. This is his second season with the Nets. On Jul. 6, 2019, Irving signed a four-year, $136.49 million contract with the organization.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 229

Point spread: Nets -6.5 (-112)

Best moneyline: Grizzlies +210, Nets -250

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets injury report

Grizzlies: PF Kyle Anderson (out) | SF Dillon Brooks (out) | SG De’Anthony Melton (out) | SG Jarrett Culver (probable) | SG John Konchar (out) | SG Sam Merrill (out indefinitely) | PF Xavier Tillman Sr. (out) | PG Shaq Buchanan (out) | SF Ziaire Williams (doubtful)

Nets: C LaMarcus Aldridge (questionable) | PG Kyrie Irving (out) | SF Joe Harris (out indefinitely)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets preview

Furthermore, on Friday, in the Grizzlies’ 118-105 home win over the Spurs, guard Ja Morant led his team in scoring, putting up 30 points in 32 minutes spent on the court. Tyus Jones contributed 18 points, 4,0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29 minutes played as well. On just 26 three-point shot attempts, the Grizzlies sank a total of 10 threes (38.5%). Not to mention, Memphis out-rebounded San Antonio 58 to 47.

In the third quarter, they outscored the Spurs 27 to 18. While this could have been a closer contest, San Antonio allowed 72 points in the free throw lane. Needless to say, this was an excellent performance by the Grizzlies offensively. They shot 49-for-102 (48%) from the field. Now, the team is on a four-game winning streak. Memphis is 13-8 at home, 10-6 away and 11-5 ATS on the road this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nets have a 58.9% chance of winning.

On the other side, in the Nets’ 120-116 home loss versus the Clippers on Saturday, guard James Harden added one more triple-double to his career total, accumulating 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in 40 minutes on the court. Forward Kevin Durant also closed out his performance with 28 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 39 minutes played. In the fourth quarter, Los Angeles outscored them 40 to 29.

Although the Nets out-rebounded them 57 to 40, most of their shot attempts were inaccurate. Brooklyn shot 42-for-97 (43.3%) from the floor and 11-for-33 (33.3%) from three-point range. They have dropped their last two consecutive games. Overall, they are now 13-3 away, 10-8 at home and 4-13-1 ATS at home this season. Brooklyn trails Chicago by one game for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Projected starting lineup

Grizzlies: PG Ja Morant | SG Desmond Bane | SF Brandon Clarke | PF Jaren Jackson Jr. | C Steven Adams

Nets: PG James Harden | SG Patty Mills | SF Bruce Brown Jr. | PF Kevin Durant | C LaMarcus Aldridge

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction

Moreover, the total for Monday night’s interconference contest is set at 229. With respect to the spread consensus, 68% of bettors are deciding to pick the Grizzlies to cover the spread at Barclays Center. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 57% of gamblers are pondering the possibility of the total going under 229. At this point of the season, Memphis is 12-7 as a favorite, 9-7 as an underdog and 11-5 ATS away, while Brooklyn is 19-10 as a favorite, 4-1 as an underdog and 4-13-1 ATS at home.

For imperative betting trends, the Grizzlies are 12-6 ATS in their past 18 performances. They are also 4-1 straight up in their previous five games. Next, Memphis is 6-1 ATS in the team’s last seven contests versus Brooklyn, and the Grizzlies are 5-1 SU in their past six games against the Nets. Regarding one other side note, the total has gone over in eight of the team’s last 12 matches versus Atlantic Division opponents.

As for the Nets, they are 13-6 SU in their previous 19 performances. Also, the total has gone over in six of their past eight games. Next, the total has gone over in eight of their last 11 head-to-head contests versus Memphis. And, the total has gone over in four of their previous six games when playing as the favorite. Considering these facts, the Nets are the best choice here. But, the Grizzlies will likely cover the spread. If interested, read our handicap betting guide.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets betting pick

Pick the Nets to win, the Grizzlies will cover the spread and the total will go over 229. Brooklyn is a 6.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.